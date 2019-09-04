Iora Health and Humana Expand Relationship to Provide More Humana Medicare Advantage Plan Members Access to Additional Coordinated Care in Arizona, Georgia and Texas

BOSTON & LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Humana Medicare Advantage members have additional access to high-impact, relationship-based primary care thanks to Iora Health and Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) teaming up to add 11 additional Iora Primary Care practices to Humana’s Medicare Advantage network in Arizona, Georgia and Texas. Iora Primary Care is the consumer brand of Iora Health.

Iora Primary Care and Humana’s value-based care relationship is already delivering on the promise to provide a high quality of care and service to people with Medicare in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia and Washington. This year, new Medicare-focused primary care practices are opening in Phoenix and Atlanta, and for the first time in Houston.

The new practices provide patients with certain Humana Medicare Advantage HMO, PPO and Dual Eligible Special Needs (available for people who are eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid), as well as Original Medicare with or without most supplement plans, access to Iora’s model of care that changes the way primary care is delivered.

By investing more in preventive care, building robust care teams, focusing on health outcomes, increasing customer service and incorporating proprietary technology built to support this unique care, Iora is leading the charge to transform the industry. Iora Primary Care patients experience:

Care built on respect and relationships with longer appointments and a team that listens.

The benefits of an integrated care team including doctors, nurse practitioners, health coaches and behavioral health specialists, among others, who guide patients’ care through the complex health system.

Convenience, including 24/7 access to health care professionals by phone for urgent needs, same/next day appointments for acute appointments and onsite labs.

Iora’s proprietary collaborative care platform, Chirp, is designed so patients can schedule appointments, access their records and communicate directly with their care team electronically.

Ease of collaboration with Humana’s deep array of in-network specialists so patients have a coordinated care plan that addresses their needs.

“Too often patients today are treated like a number. At Iora, we build our care upon healing relationships because we know when you invest in relationships, people stay healthier and lead happier lives,” said Rushika Fernandopulle, co-founder and CEO of Iora Health. “Humana has been an important partner of ours as we have grown around the country, delivering high quality care to adults on Medicare. We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Humana to Texas and to be able to care for even more adults on Medicare in Arizona and Georgia.”

Humana is adding these new Iora Primary Care practice locations to provide additional access to quality care to help members achieve better health.

“We’ve established a strong relationship with Iora Health over the past few years, bringing their Medicare-focused primary care to thousands of our Medicare Advantage health plan members in communities across the country,” said Humana Medicare Segment Vice President Jeff Fernandez. “We’re excited that Iora is building upon that relationship with 11 new practices planned this fall. We continue to see positive health outcomes for our Medicare Advantage members who are seen by an Iora care team, which in turn helps our members be healthier and continue to be independent as they age.”

For a list of all Iora Primary Care locations visit: ioraprimarycare.com.

Humana has an extensive and growing value-based care presence. As of June 30, 2019, Humana has approximately 2.3 million individual Medicare Advantage members and approximately 115,000 commercial members who are cared for by more than 58,000 primary care physicians in more than 1,000 value-based relationships across 43 states and Puerto Rico. Humana’s total Medicare Advantage membership is more than four million members, which includes members affiliated with providers in value-based and standard Medicare Advantage settings. For more information, visit humana.com/provider/support/vbc.

About Iora Health

Iora Health is building a different kind of health system to deliver high impact, relationship based care. With a mission to restore humanity to health care and a goal to transform health care, Iora Health's care model provides extraordinary service to patients to improve outcomes while lowering overall health care costs. Our patients enjoy the benefits of better access to care, office and non-office based encounters (e.g. phone, text messages, and email), an accessible and transparent medical record, and robust educational offerings. Our practices across the U.S. enjoy the benefits of smaller panel sizes, closer relationships with patients, and the opportunity to lead systemic change in health care delivery while working with a true team.

For more information, please visit www.iorahealth.com. More information regarding Iora Primary Care is at the practice web site at www.ioraprimarycare.com.

Iora, Iora Health and Iora Health and the Flying Bird design are trademarks or registered trademarks of Iora Health, Inc.

About Humana

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

