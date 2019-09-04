Xerox Wins Intelligent Workplace Services Contract with Defense Giant BAE Systems

NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global defense, aerospace and security company BAE Systems has selected Xerox’s Intelligent Workplace Services to secure and transform its print infrastructure while creating a more efficient work environment.

Throughout the five-and-a-half-year agreement, Xerox will utilize analytics software to manage and optimize BAE Systems’ print infrastructure, reducing costs and bolstering document security. Xerox will also introduce multifunction printers (MFPs) embedded with the ConnectKey® platform and productivity apps to transform printing devices into smart, connected workplace assistants.

Xerox Intelligent Workplace Services exceeds the stringent security requirements set by the U.K.’s Ministry of Defense and the U.S. Department of Defense, and Xerox is the only provider to earn U.S. FedRAMP authorization for this service.

“Security is vital to BAE Systems as we work to protect national security, and keep critical information and infrastructure secure,” said Paul Terris, Head of IT Procurement, BAE Systems. “Xerox’s global offering is helping us to keep our operations safe while reducing costs and delivering an innovative print solution.”

“BAE Systems understands how its network of connected MFPs can impact an organization’s ability to operate at full potential. We reimagined their current processes and created a bespoke solution to drive workplace transformation with security as the backbone,” said Hervé Tessler, president of Europe, the Middle East and Africa Operations, Xerox.

About Xerox

In the era of intelligent work, we’re not just thinking about the future; we’re making it. Xerox Corporation is a technology leader focused on the intersection of digital and physical. We use automation and next-generation personalization to redefine productivity, drive growth and make the world more secure. Every day, our innovative technologies and intelligent work solutions—Powered by Xerox®—help people communicate and work better. Discover more at www.xerox.com and follow us on Twitter at @Xerox.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems is one of the largest global defense companies. Its advanced defense technology protects people and national security and keeps critical information and infrastructure secure. BAE Systems searches for new ways to provide its customers with a competitive edge across the air, maritime, land and cyber domains. It employs a skilled workforce of 85,800 people in more than 40 countries and works closely with local partners to support economic development by transferring knowledge, skills and technology.

