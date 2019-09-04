Independent Marketing Alliance Expands Member Network of Leading Foodservice Distributors With Y. Hata

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Independent Marketing Alliance (IMA), the largest network of market share leaders in foodservice distribution, announced today that leading independent foodservice distributor, Y. Hata & Company, has joined their exclusive buying and marketing network. Y. Hata services the state of Hawaii and brings more than 100 years of experience, leadership and expanded distribution to the national IMA network.

Y. Hata is the largest independent, family-owned foodservice distributor servicing the islands of Oahu, Kauai, Hawaii and Maui. Founded by Yoichi Hata in 1913, the company is a third-generation family owned business and is now recognized as the premier foodservice distributor, dedicated to bringing superior products and services to customers in their market region.

“The restaurateur and foodservice industry is a rapidly moving landscape and we recognized that IMA delivers differentiated and on-trend exclusive brands and products,” said Chairman of the Board and CEO of Y. Hata & Company Russell Hata. “This comprehensive network has a much broader brand portfolio and competitive pricing due to their national buying power, which enables us to better offer an advantaged program to our customers.”

IMA is comprised of market share, foodservice distribution leaders across the US, including Shamrock Foods, Reinhart Foodservice, Nicholas and Company, Maines Paper & Foodservice, Merchants Foodservice and Food Services America. The IMA buying and marketing group manages sixteen exclusive brands and combines volume to achieve more competitive pricing, while outpacing the industry through a commitment to providing its members the most innovative foodservice solutions for their restaurant and foodservice customers nationwide.

“The IMA distributor network has been focused on strong growth and expansion as we continue to evolve both the company brand and our exclusive branded portfolio of foodservice products,” said IMA President and CEO Robert Mould. “With the addition of Y. Hata and IMA expansion to Hawaii, we are excited to further the vision and ongoing mission of IMA.”

About Independent Marketing Alliance

For more than 18 years, Independent Marketing Alliance (IMA) has provided innovative food service solutions nationally through the largest network of independently operated food service distributors. The company provides full service, differentiated, exclusive branded products, volume buying power, superior customer service, local expertise and consultation for food service clients across America. The IMA member food service distributors network includes Reinhart Food Service (Midwest), Shamrock Foods (Mountain Central), Food Services America (Pacific Northwest), Maines Paper & Food Service (Northeast), Merchants Food Service (South) and Nicholas and Company (NV, UT). To learn more about IMA visit www.IMAFoodService.com or call 281-531-0007.

About Y. Hata & Company, Limited

From its humble beginnings in 1913, Y. Hata has grown to become the premier foodservice distributor and largest independent, family-owned foodservice distributor servicing the islands of Oahu, Kauai, Hawaii and Maui. Y. Hata is committed to providing products and services with the highest quality and integrity possible to their customers. As they continue to grow and acquire new business in their market region, Y. Hata sets themselves apart by remaining innovative and effectively acquiring and utilizing every known and anticipated resource available.