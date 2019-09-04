 More Than 100 Bristol-Myers Squibb Employees Embark on Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer Ride to Help Advance Groundbreaking Cancer Research

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) employee Dana Vaughns will celebrate his 10-year anniversary of surviving bone cancer by taking on the physical challenge of his life. Today, he and more than 100 of his colleagues are kicking off the annual Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer ride, a nearly 3,000-mile cycling relay that benefits the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

“For me, this ride is a symbol of my victory over cancer,” said Vaughns. “I was able to put cancer in my rear-view mirror, but there are so many people out there with a long road ahead of them. Over the next three days, I’m riding for all those who know what it’s like to hear the words, ‘You have cancer.’ Hopefully, with the help of the V Foundation’s research, more people can someday hear the words, ‘You are cancer-free.’”

For the sixth year in a row, Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer will begin in Cannon Beach, Oregon, with each team of novice cyclists riding for three days until they finish the journey on September 24 in Long Branch, New Jersey. Along the way, the riders will strive to reach their goal of raising more than $1 million for the V Foundation. Bristol-Myers Squibb will match donations, dollar-for-dollar, up to $500,000.

“Even in a time of rapid progress, we know there are still breakthroughs waiting to be discovered, which is what drives our commitment to funding scientists at the cutting edge of research and care,” said Susan Braun, chief executive officer of the V Foundation for Cancer Research. “Our philosophy is to never give up on our quest to defeat cancer, and we see that same spirit in all of the dedicated Bristol-Myers Squibb cyclists who are riding Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer. We are honored to be the recipient of their hard work, sacrifice and determination.”

“At Bristol-Myers Squibb, we work every day to help patients overcome serious diseases like cancer, but we can’t do it by ourselves. That’s why we’re supporting the V Foundation’s groundbreaking research through this ride,” said Susan Sweeney, president and head of U.S. Commercial, Bristol-Myers Squibb. “We often say that Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer is more than a bike ride because its impact stretches beyond the 3,000 miles the riders cover. We’re out there on the road for every single person living with cancer, every loved one supporting a patient, and every friend and family member we’ve lost to this disease.”

Each of this year’s 109 Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer riders will cover approximately 225 miles of diverse terrain, facing varying weather conditions. One team will pedal across the wind-swept plains of central Kansas, while another team will take on the steepest ascent of the journey as they climb the Appalachian Mountains and head for the finish line at the New Jersey shore. For the last five months, the riders trained extensively to rise to this challenge, all with their own personal motivations and stories.

Bristol-Myers Squibb colleagues from across Europe will also show their commitment to cancer research by embarking on the fourth annual Country 2 Country 4 Cancer ride from September 9-26. Six teams with members from 15 countries have committed to going the distance in this year’s ride, which covers approximately 3,600 kilometers (2,236 miles). Riders will cycle across Europe from Germany, through Switzerland, Italy, France and Spain, with the final team finishing in the U.K. Funds raised will support market-specific, cancer-focused charities in Europe.

For more information, or to support the riders in the 2019 Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer ride, please visit cancerbikeride.org or follow the ride on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn by using #C2C4C.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Bristol-Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop, and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol-Myers Squibb, visit us at bms.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

About the V Foundation for Cancer Research

The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, legendary North Carolina State basketball coach and ESPN commentator. Since 1993, the Foundation has funded more than $225 million in cancer research grants nationwide. The V Foundation awards 100 percent of direct donations to cancer research and programs. The V Foundation’s endowment covers administrative expenses. The Foundation awards peer-reviewed grants through a competitive awards process strictly supervised by a Scientific Advisory Committee. For more information on the V Foundation or to make a donation, please visit v.org.