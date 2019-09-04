Iteris Awarded $1 Million Contract to Update Florida’s Intelligent Transportation Systems Architectures

SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, today announced that it has received a $1 million contract to update the Florida Department of Transportation’s (FDOT) Statewide Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Architecture (SITSA) and seven Regional ITS Architectures (RITSA) to conform to the latest version of the National ITS Architecture, and to reflect the current and planned ITS and advanced technology solutions Florida stakeholders envision. The scope of services also includes annual maintenance updates of the SITSA and RITSAs.

Under the five-year agreement, Iteris will review and evaluate each architecture, and define plans for each Florida DOT region to address transportation needs with advanced technology, such as connected and automated vehicles (CAV). Iteris will also highlight opportunities for the capture and use of transportation data to support decision making in Florida in the context of the broad view of ITS that the architecture provides. The SITSA and RITSAs support Florida’s ITS planning and deployment to encourage interoperability and CAV preparedness.

At project completion, FDOT will have Federal Highway Administration Rule 940-compliant ITS architectures that support Florida’s transportation systems management and operations (TSM&O) vision and goals, and support ITS and CAV project planning over a 10-year horizon.

“We are pleased to announce FDOT’s decision to entrust Iteris with the update of Florida’s statewide and regional ITS architectures,” said Cliff Heise, vice president, national ITS Architecture lead and federal program project manager, Transportation Systems at Iteris. “As Florida’s transportation needs increase and new technologies such as connected and automated vehicles advance and proliferate, it is vital that transportation stakeholders invest in preparations for the new realities and use a common framework to efficiently facilitate their project development and deployment activities across organizational boundaries.”

Iteris will use the latest version of the Architecture Reference for Cooperative and Intelligent Transportation (ARC-IT) and its software tool set, the Regional Architecture Development for Intelligent Transportation (RAD-IT), to update the Florida architectures. Iteris has led the development and evolution of the U.S. ITS architecture reference, ARC-IT, over the past three decades. ARC-IT provides transportation stakeholders with the architecture reference to collaboratively plan, deploy, and enhance their transportation systems to support ITS and CAV technologies.

