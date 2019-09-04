Redox Partners With FDB to Enable Interoperability of Critical Patient Medication Information

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redox today announced it has partnered with FDB (First Databank, Inc.), to enable scalability and accessibility of critical patient medication information from FDB’s industry-leading SMART on FHIR® app, Meducation®, now listed in the Epic App Orchard.

Clinicians using Meducation to document a patient’s medication regimen access, generate and review Meducation content at various points within the workflow—including for bedside counseling and at discharge. Using Redox, clinicians can then save patient-specific material back into Epic, ensuring relevant documentation and resources are not only made part of the patient record, but are also accessible by patients and caregivers outside of the acute care setting.

A cloud-based solution, Meducation is embedded directly in EHR workflows to help create and deliver actionable medication information to all patients. Content ranges from patient-specific instructions and video administration demos to medication regimen checklists and calendars designed to reduce medication errors and improve medication adherence.

“Far too often, patients are unclear about various aspects of their care plan and medications when they leave a healthcare facility – and the consequences of noncompliance can be serious. FDB’s Meducation uniquely addresses this vital patient need, and we are thrilled to be part of its success,” said Niko Skievaski, co-founder and president, Redox. “By ensuring information flows in and out of an EHR freely and accurately, we’re helping patients by putting the right information in the hands of the clinicians and caregivers to enable patient-centered care.”

As a result of existing variability in bidirectional FHIR capability, FDB is working with Redox to enable document writeback. Redox establishes a connection with the customer site to allow for the flow of data inbound to the hospital interface then sends an HL7 message containing the appropriate material to be stored in the hospital’s document storage solution. From here, the provider can incorporate new key resources into the standard paperwork a patient receives when leaving a physician’s office or hospital, and make them available via the patient portal.

“Document writeback is not only a nice-to-have, but a must-have,” said Ben Wilson, lead engineer for FDB’s Meducation app. “Redox’s API is filling an important technical gap to ensure Meducation has the maximum scalability to meet customer needs. We already have several Epic customers in the midst of an integration, and we look forward to extending this service with our other Epic hospitals and physician practice groups.”

