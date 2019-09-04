Hudson Pacific Properties and Allianz Real Estate to Begin Restoration Project at San Francisco Ferry Building

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HPP) announced today that restoration work will commence this month at the iconic San Francisco Ferry Building. The project will include repairing portions of the building’s façade, which have deteriorated due to natural weathering, as well as repainting the exterior. The new paint color, “Ferry Building Gray,” was custom blended by Sherwin-Williams to represent the varied warm gray tones of the building’s original Colusa sandstone.

Hudson Pacific and Allianz Real Estate acquired the Ferry Building in a joint venture in October 2018. As stewards of this world-renowned landmark, the two companies are dedicated to preserving the historic features of its Beaux Arts design, and have enlisted Architectural Resources Group (ARG), one of the leading historic restoration design firms in the country, to oversee this work. ARG will closely monitor the design and scope of the project to ensure it meets all preservation criteria and standards as agreed upon with the Port of San Francisco.

“The Ferry Building is one of the city’s most important landmarks, cherished by residents and visitors alike,” said Drew Gordon, Senior Vice President, Northern California at Hudson Pacific Properties. “We are eager to start on this restoration work to ensure all its historical features are preserved well into the future. We share a commitment with our partner Allianz to highlight the building’s original character and to contribute to the revitalization efforts of the Embarcadero and the San Francisco waterfront.”

“Since it opened in 1898, the Ferry Building has been preserved and improved, evolving into a great architectural achievement. It is our intent to protect and enhance the Ferry Building’s stature,” said Christoph Donner, Chief Executive Officer of Allianz Real Estate of America. “We all admire the Ferry Building and consider it to be among the city’s premier destinations. We want to enable the longevity of this beautiful building, which serves as a beacon to both the Bay Area community and visitors from around the world.”

“We are inspired by the original design of the Ferry Building, which is among the most recognized of San Francisco’s public landmarks,” said David Wessel, Principal at Architectural Resources Group. “For over 120 years, the structure has continuously served as the premier commuting terminus for our City By The Bay. The structure’s importance to metropolitan San Francisco is even more relevant today with the increasing focus on public transportation and the need for vibrant public spaces serving a variety of uses.”

Hudson Pacific has a strong track record of working closely with public entities and preservation and community groups to renovate and reinvigorate historic properties along the West Coast. The company maintained the original character of buildings like 901 Market, formerly Hale Bros. department store, and 275 Brannan in downtown San Francisco’s South End Historic District, while modernizing key features to appeal to today’s office and retail tenants. Hudson Pacific has also restored its historic Hollywood studio lots, which contain landmarks like the well-known KTLA radio tower, while making improvements that paved the way for innovative media companies, like Netflix.

“This restoration work is key to the preservation of San Francisco’s unique heritage and culture,” said Elaine Forbes, Executive Director of the Port of San Francisco. “We look forward to collaborating with Hudson Pacific and Allianz to maintain the Ferry Building’s rich history for future generations to enjoy.”

The restoration project will take approximately two years and will be conducted in phases. The work is not expected to disrupt daily activity at the Ferry Building, including ferry services and access to restaurants, businesses or CUESA’s Ferry Plaza Farmers Market.

For updates about the San Francisco Ferry Building, please visit: www.ferrybuildingmarketplace.com/restoration/.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling more than 20 million square feet. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more. Hudson Pacific is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol HPP, and listed as a component of the Russell 2000® and the Russell 3000® indices. For more information visit HudsonPacificProperties.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond the company’s control, which may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements reflect the company’s good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. Furthermore, the company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the company’s future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by the company from time to time with the SEC.