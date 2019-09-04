CBDfx Announces Partnership With The Emerson Group

CHATSWORTH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CBDfx, the third-largest privately held hemp-derived CBD company according to the Brightfield Group, has announced a new partnership with The Emerson Group which will allow retailers and their customers entry into the flourishing CBD industry. A market leader in hemp-derived CBD, CBDfx is known for their rigorous quality standards and trendsetting product development.

By combining forces, retailers will now have access to The Emerson Group’s trusted leadership in sales, category management and logistics services, while customers will gain access to CBDfx’s high quality, natural grown products. With over 80 innovative CBDfx products, consumers will now have more options than ever.

CBDfx’s CCO, Jameson Rodgers, was quick to point out the magnitude of the two companies’ affiliation, saying, “This partnership is extremely exciting for us and will undoubtedly help further our mission to ensure that consumers across the nation have access to the highest quality CBD products available. The Emerson Group’s ability to drive value for their retail partners and execute at the highest level is unmatched.”

The Emerson Group will deliver customized retailer solutions, guided by deep consumer insights and expertise. Retailers, specifically, will benefit from:

Unique and proprietary platforms to enable shopper education

Access to a CBD brand portfolio featuring the most rigorously lab-tested and high-quality CBD products available

An innovative array of CBD products across multiple forms and applications

A powerful, flexible proprietary software platform

Turn-key merchandising solutions

Targeted customer marketing and category management capabilities

Up to the minute knowledge on CBD legality, regulatory status, and compliance standards across all publishing channels

Emerson Group’s Category and Consumer Insights Lead, Natalie Hodgman, offered the following comment: “We have been working closely with several retail partners over the past 12 months, and the CBD category is quickly evolving across the retail landscape as CBD brands have become more accessible. We are extremely excited to work with the CBDfx team. CBDfx offers a variety of formats that our retailer partners are seeking that meet their shoppers’ needs.”

About CBDfx:

CBDfx is a Southern California-based company focused on providing premium quality, organically farmed CBD to customers in a wide variety of formats. The company began with a limited range of CBD products, and has since expanded to include dozens of SKUs, including edible CBD products, CBD topicals, and more. CBDfx’s mission is to offer the most exciting and effective products to as many people as possible, democratizing access to cannabidiol while setting an industry-leading bar for product purity and ingredient transparency.

About The Emerson Group:

The Emerson Group provides the efficient logistics infrastructure necessary to build brands and make them accessible to the widest possible audience. Their team is particularly passionate about making lasting connections between brands and their target consumer. By partnering with industry-leading experts in brand building, The Emerson Group is able to deliver Fortune 5 marketing with the efficiency and nimbleness of an entrepreneurial venture. The company’s link to data and shopper insights keep them at the forefront of category trends and the latest shopper behaviors. https://www.emersongroup.com/Content/