Wheeler Financial from Pitney Bowes Helps Eagle Access Secure Funding for High-Tech Equipment

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing, finance and data, today announced that Wheeler Financial from Pitney Bowes has closed two financing transactions with Eagle Access. The construction services company is investing the capital in high-tech bridge work equipment, which differentiates them in the marketplace and allows them to go after larger contracts.

Eagle Access, located in Culpeper, VA, supplies specialized equipment for highway bridge construction and remedial work. The business has enjoyed growth as it has worked on numerous Department of Transportation projects where they provided bridge access equipment for new construction and restoration projects.

“Having the latest high-tech equipment helps us secure higher-value contracts so we can grow our business,” said Dan McClain, President, Eagle Access. “Wheeler Financial understood our time sensitivities and need for a swift decision. We found them a flexible, responsive partner at every stage of the journey.”

“Infrastructure work is a critical driver of our economy and small businesses like Eagle Access play a vital role in building America’s roads,” said Christopher Johnson, Senior Vice President and President, Pitney Bowes Financial Services. “We’re pleased to partner with Eagle Access to help them compete at the highest level. At Wheeler Financial, we take a long-term, partnership approach to our client relationships which extends far deeper than a transaction. It’s what makes us different, and it’s something we’re proud of.”

Wheeler Financial has a deep understanding of challenges specific to different industries. As a result, it can tailor its solutions to clients’ unique requirements. Pitney Bowes has been a trusted enabler for small business growth for almost 100 years, has operated a bank platform for two decades, and has financed or leased more than $10bn of equipment. Wheeler Financial from Pitney Bowes, a subsidiary of the Pitney Bowes Bank, Inc., Member FDIC, was announced earlier this year. The subsidiary was founded specifically to meet the finance, loan and leasing requirements of small- and middle-market clients, to help them acquire critical assets.

About Wheeler Financial from Pitney Bowes

Wheeler Financial™ from Pitney Bowes is a subsidiary of the Pitney Bowes Bank, Inc., Member FDIC, dedicated to helping small to lower middle market clients acquire the critical assets they need to grow and expand their business with innovative financing solutions. The Pitney Bowes Bank, together with Pitney Bowes, has been financing Pitney Bowes equipment for over 20 years. Our expansion into helping our clients finance other purchases reflect our continued commitment to helping our customers grow efficiently and effectively.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global technology company providing commerce solutions that power billions of transactions. Clients around the world, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on the accuracy and precision delivered by Pitney Bowes solutions, analytics, and APIs in the areas of ecommerce fulfillment, shipping and returns; cross-border ecommerce; office mailing and shipping; presort services; location data; customer information and engagement software; services; and financing. For nearly 100 years Pitney Bowes has been innovating and delivering technologies that remove the complexity of getting commerce transactions precisely right. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes, the Craftsmen of Commerce, at www.pitneybowes.com.