TBI Replaces Legacy Telephony System with 8x8 X Series to Enhance Organizational Productivity

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--8x8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT), a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class API solutions powered by one global cloud communications platform, today announced that TBI Inc., one of the nation’s largest privately-owned master agents and technology distributor, is now operational on 8x8 X Series, realizing easier collaboration and greater mobility for employees as well as significant savings for their business.

TBI’s rapid growth and the impending obsolescence of the company’s previous phone solution meant it was the right time to install a new communications system. Transitioning from a legacy ShoreTel deployment, TBI turned to 8x8 for a company-wide Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solution. “We were able to cancel our traditional PRI trunks and annual maintenance agreement on the legacy equipment which means significant cost savings,” said Steve Roos, Vice President, Technology and Business Development at TBI Inc.

Having recently relocated to a new, larger Chicago headquarters, the 230-person organization now leverages 8x8’s X Series platform. 8x8 X Series provides employees the flexibility of a robust, cloud-based communications platform with voice, video, chat and other features for use in the office, at remote locations and on mobile phones. 8x8’s mobile application ensures TBI’s team is no longer tied to desk phones in the office and remote employees have the same productivity tools. As part of the switch, TBI was able to migrate legacy handsets into the new X Series service.

“As we progressed with our new 8x8 system, we no longer needed traditional telephony handsets across the entire company and only deployed 60 handsets, with everyone else using softphone apps on their PC, Mac or mobile device. Lots of restrictions for mobility have been lifted with our use of 8x8,” said Roos. “As an added bonus, the hands-on treatment during our planning and deployment made for a very smooth migration. Leveraging the platform for voice, chat and video helps us to collaborate more quickly internally and to connect with our vendors, partners and customers effortlessly, anywhere in the world.”

Since TBI is also an 8x8 Master Agent and partner, the opportunity to use 8x8’s services directly go hand-in-hand with TBI’s mission to provide businesses with world-class technology.

“As a leading technology distributor, TBI is very familiar with the wide range of UCaaS vendor offerings. When it came time for them to select a cloud provider, they didn’t hesitate to select 8x8,” said John DeLozier, Global Channel Chief at 8x8. “We look forward to continuing our close relationship as well as providing them with best-in-class communications services for all of their employees.”

About TBI

TBI is the nation’s leading third-party technology distributor. Since 1991, it has assisted Systems Integrators, VARs, MSPs, IT consultants and more in advising and sourcing the right technology solutions. TBI serves as a partner’s advocate, ensuring the proper provisioning of cloud, Internet, data, mobility, voice and managed services from best-in-class service providers to achieve clients’ desired business outcomes. Through training and marketing programs focused on the benefits of technology to the business, TBI empowers its partners to be the foremost authority to advise and source all of their clients’ technology needs. With the largest back-office in the industry, TBI partners are fully supported by certified solutions engineers, pre- and post-sales operations and project managers. For more information visit www.tbicom.com.

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of voice, video, chat, contact center and enterprise-class API solutions powered by one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 empowers workforces worldwide to connect individuals and teams so they can collaborate faster and work smarter. Real-time business analytics and intelligence provide businesses unique insights across all interactions and channels so they can delight end-customers and accelerate their business. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

8x8® and 8x8 X SeriesTM are trademarks of 8x8, Inc.