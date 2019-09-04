Northern Trust Asset Management Completes Acquisition of Emotomy® Platform with Purchase of Belvedere Advisors LLC

CHICAGO & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northern Trust Asset Management, one of the world’s leading investment managers, has completed its acquisition of Belvedere Advisors LLC, which owns Emotomy®, an open-architecture digital investment advice platform designed for financial professionals.

Built for advisors, by advisors, Emotomy is a comprehensive, custom-branded digital investment advice platform that helps financial advisors build, manage and market their own investment strategies. One of the few open-architecture solutions developed specifically for financial advisors, the award-winning Emotomy platform features a range of both investment options and custodial providers. Whether advisors want to use pre-constructed models, build their own models or choose from a broad selection of industry-leading asset servicers including custodians, this thoughtfully designed solution offers the flexibility they require to suit their clients’ needs.

The acquisition brings together best-in-class technology from Belvedere Advisors and Northern Trust Asset Management’s demonstrated portfolio construction and asset allocation expertise.

With the completion of the acquisition, Belvedere Advisors is an independent, wholly owned subsidiary of Northern Trust Investments, Inc., Northern Trust Asset Management’s primary SEC registered investment advisor.

About Northern Trust Asset Management

Northern Trust Asset Management is a global investment manager that helps investors navigate changing market environments, so they can confidently realize their long-term objectives. Entrusted with more than $900 billion of investor assets, we understand that investing ultimately serves a greater purpose and believe investors should be compensated for the risks they take — in all market environments and any investment strategy. That’s why we combine robust capital markets research, expert portfolio construction and comprehensive risk management to craft innovative and efficient solutions that deliver targeted investment outcomes. As engaged contributors to our communities, we consider it a great privilege to serve our investors and our communities with integrity, respect, and transparency.

Northern Trust Asset Management is composed of Northern Trust Investments, Inc., Northern Trust Global Investments Limited, Northern Trust Fund Managers (Ireland) Limited, Northern Trust Global Investments Japan, K.K., NT Global Advisors, Inc., 50 South Capital Advisors, LLC, and investment personnel of The Northern Trust Company of Hong Kong Limited and The Northern Trust Company.

About Belvedere Advisors and Emotomy

Emotomy is an end-to-end multi-custodial, highly customizable digital investment advice platform for financial institutions. Emotomy allows client firms to efficiently manage their sales force and investors by offering a seamless suite of intuitive tools including portfolio research and construction, investment proposals, custom risk questionnaires, tailored client demographic profiling tools, paperless client onboarding, account reviews, billing and performance reporting.

Emotomy is a business unit of Belvedere Advisors, an SEC-registered investment advisor. The company manages quantitative, multi-asset investment strategies in separately managed accounts for investors, and had most recently been listed as one of 300 Top Registered Investment Managers in the US by the Financial Times (as published on June 27, 2019).

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 20 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30, 2019, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$11.3 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.2 trillion. For more than 125 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.