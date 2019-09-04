WTG Integrates With AppSmart, Relaunches With Platform That Delivers Pioneering Technology to Agent Channel

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AppSmart, the channel-led, one-stop shop for all B2B technology services, today announced that it has completed the integration of master agent WTG (World Telecom Group) into its company and the relaunch of the combined team under the AppSmart brand. The new AppSmart offers the digital transformation expertise of top channel leaders, best-in-class technology that's purpose-built for agents, and the most diverse catalog of solutions, giving customers one touchpoint for every business technology need, including cloud, voice, connectivity, IoT (mobility/energy), services and support.

"In today's fast-paced digital economy, master agents need to partner with technology companies to be successful in the long term," said Vince Bradley, former CEO of WTG. "Our vision from the inception of WTG was to be a ‘utilities master agent’ with the most diverse portfolio coupled with automation. Joining AppSmart fully embraces that vision, and opens an immensely promising path that will allow us to serve our agent and MSP partners, as well as their customers, with the best solutions to meet their needs."

Developed and refined with input from an agent advisory council, the AppSmart platform offers a range of groundbreaking features available to agents for the first time. These include:

Insights into sales funnel, commissions and billings via dashboards and reporting

Single sign-on access to over 200 products in the provider catalog, with tools and resources needed to sell most effectively

One-click access to premium support to help agents close deals and resolve issues

Industry-leading certification programs and training

Marketing and sales enablement

On time, accurate, fully automated commission previews and payouts

“AppSmart is a game changer for the agent channel. The technology automates the back-office complexity of running an agency so we can focus on what we do best–provide our clients with solutions," said Steve Farmiloe, General Manager, Top Speed Data Communications. "The AppSmart interface is easy to use and gives us access to the best IT solutions. This will allow us to drive more revenue, save on costs and make more money.”

In addition to superior technology, AppSmart offers the most diverse catalog in the industry with premium support, making it the only company to provide a complete solution to both the channel and the end-user, even though AppSmart is 100 percent channel driven. The AppSmart marketplace includes in-demand solutions from leading providers, such as Google, Microsoft, AT&T, CenturyLink and Verizon. End-users can use one website to access, manage, and get support for all of their applications and services.

“The AppSmart marketplace technology should answer the needs of a partner offering multiple software solutions as it automates the back-office complexity. Also, for partners the guaranteed commission percentage for the life of the customer will be huge,” said Rod Baptie, Founder and President, Baptie & Co. “The AppSmart interface is easy to use and gives partners access to multiple IT solutions. This technology could pave the way when it comes to software marketplaces for the channel.“

Tens of thousands of organizations of all sizes and across all sectors trust AppSmart with their technology decisions. These include Fortune 5000 companies and SMBs in retail, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, banking, television and movie production; as well as non-profits, universities, and more.

To learn more about joining the AppSmart family, visit: www.appsmart.com

About AppSmart

AppSmart is the channel-led, one-stop shop for all B2B technology services. The company offers the industry's largest catalog of applications and services from leading providers—such as Google, Microsoft, AT&T, Verizon and CenturyLink—available through one website to access, manage, and get support. Tens of thousands of organizations of all sizes in all sectors, including retail, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, banking, education and more, trust AppSmart with their technology decisions.