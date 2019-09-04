Ecolab Launches ECOLAB3D™ Cloud Platform for Enterprise-Wide Industrial Water Management

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ecolab Inc., the global leader in water, hygiene and energy technologies and services, is leveraging its global 3D TRASAR™ footprint and using the power of advanced digital technology through its ECOLAB3D™ cloud platform to help businesses improve asset performance and reduce water use.

ECOLAB3D is a cloud-based digital platform, developed with support from Microsoft and Accenture, that collects data from Ecolab’s process control and monitoring systems, automation tools and other systems to create real-time alerts, optimize plant operations and benchmark performance across company sites. The platform is designed to enable customized solutions that address the specific business needs of customers, from food and beverage and power plants to manufacturing sites and hospitals.

For water management, ECOLAB3D uses advanced digital technology to optimize complex water and production systems. It leverages the real-time digital capabilities, innovative chemistry and remote monitoring of Ecolab’s 3D TRASAR technology, an industry-leading and comprehensive water performance solution, to help drive global operational performance, improve asset utilization and reduce water use.

“ECOLAB3D for water management is an integrated cloud platform that gives companies visibility into their water ecosystems across their enterprise,” said Natasha Chen, senior vice president of Global Platforms for Ecolab. “The platform is designed to turn insights into actionable outcomes that help companies drive greater value and achieve their sustainability and operational goals.”

Ecolab’s industry-leading 3D TRASAR technology builds on 30 years of deployment and collects more than 90 billion data points annually from over 40,000 water monitoring systems around the world. ECOLAB3D combines this data with information from other connected devices and third-party sources, and applies analytics to help anticipate and manage issues before they occur.

In collaboration with Ecolab’s team of 130 dedicated engineers at its System Assurance Center, ECOLAB3D services for water management include 24/7 remote monitoring and analytics capabilities to help rapidly identify opportunities across sites and industries and resolve risks associated with water and other operational issues across a customer’s operation.

“The growing scarcity of freshwater worldwide remains one of the most pressing issues of our time,” said Ecolab President and Chief Operating Officer Christophe Beck. “By harnessing the power of digital technology, we can help improve how businesses monitor, manage and reduce water use to improve operating performance and minimize impact on nature. The quality of our data, and our decades of industry expertise, will revolutionize the way industry manages and preserves water.”

Judson Althoff, executive vice president at Microsoft, said, “The magnitude and speed of the world’s environmental changes have made it increasingly clear that industries must do more. Ecolab is pioneering new ways to help companies worldwide accelerate how they tackle water scarcity. We are proud of our collaboration with Ecolab and their choice of Microsoft Azure to underpin the services they offer customers.”

Manish Panjwani, a managing director at Accenture and the company’s North America Resources technology consulting lead, said, “We look forward to helping Ecolab and its customers to use rapid advances in technology to help preserve our world’s precious natural resources.”

For more information about ECOLAB3D, visit ecolab.com/ecolab3d.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and energy technologies and services that protect people and vital resources. With annual sales of $15 billion and 49,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions and on-site service to promote safe food, maintain clean environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies for customers in the food, healthcare, energy, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world.

