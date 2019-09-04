Ease Partners with The Standard to Offer and Manage Primary & Worksite Plans

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ease, a leading HR and benefits software solution for small businesses, insurance brokers, and insurance carriers, is excited to announce its partnership with The Standard. This partnership will make it easier for brokers and employers to offer and manage The Standard’s dental, vision, disability, life, AD&D and supplemental plans.

“We’re excited to partner with Ease to enable The Standard’s products on EaseConnect+,” said Dayna Kirk, AVP, Voluntary Business Development for The Standard. “The Standard is committed to creating strategic partnerships and integrations with select BenAdmin providers. We look forward to providing valuable services to our shared customers.”

The Standard is focused on helping its clients stay on top of trends in BenAdmin technology and to create easier integration with its products and services through partnerships with BenAdmin platforms. The Standard’s goal is to provide seamless benefits administration and improved member experiences for their clients through these partnerships.

With this connection, The Standard will become Ease’s newest EaseConnect+ partner, allowing brokers to safely and securely submit enrollment data directly to The Standard. Additionally, Ease will fully setup and maintain this connection for brokers.

“Brokers will now be able to offer a faster, easier and more efficient enrollment experience for businesses interested in offering one of the most trusted companies in group insurance,” said David Reid, CEO and co-founder of Ease. “With this partnership, small and medium-size businesses can now easily take advantage of The Standard’s benefits for their employees.”

About Ease

Ease is an online benefits enrollment system built for insurance brokers and employers. Ease makes it simple to set up and manage benefits, onboard new hires, stay compliant and offer employees one destination for all their human resources information. Started in 2012 in San Francisco by employee benefits veteran David Reid and web and engineering architect Courtney Guertin, Ease works with insurance brokers and small businesses to create seamless HR and benefits processes on an easy-to-use system. It has offices in Las Vegas, New York, Omaha and San Diego. In 2015, Ease was launched on the West Coast and is among the most widely adopted, fastest growing solutions for brokers and employers in the area, with over 60,000 employers and 1.5 million enrollees. For more information, head to www.ease.com.

About The Standard

The Standard is a family of companies dedicated to helping you achieve financial well-being and peace of mind. In business since 1906, we are a leading provider of financial protection products and services for employers and individuals. Our products include group and individual disability insurance, group life, dental and vision insurance, voluntary (employee-paid) benefits, absence management services, and retirement plans and annuities for employers and individuals. For more information about The Standard, visit www.standard.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

The Standard is the marketing name for StanCorp Financial Group, Inc., and its subsidiaries: Standard Insurance Company, The Standard Life Insurance Company of New York, Standard Retirement Services, Inc., StanCorp Mortgage Investors, LLC, StanCorp Investment Advisers, Inc., StanCorp Real Estate, LLC, and StanCorp Equities, Inc.