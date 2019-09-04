Trellis Rx Announces Partnership With Parkview Health

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trellis Rx today announced a new partnership with Parkview Health, the largest healthcare provider in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Through the partnership, Trellis Rx and Parkview Health will work together to provide specialty pharmacy services through local, in-clinic support from board-certified pharmacists and pharmacy liaisons for patients who require complex medication therapies.

“We’re pleased to partner with Parkview Health to offer clinic-based specialty pharmacy services to their patients,” said Andy Maurer, chief executive officer, Trellis Rx. “We share Parkview Health’s commitment to providing patients highly personalized care. The specialty pharmacy program will further this vision leading to more affordable medications, higher adherence across specialties, and better health outcomes.”

The program launched in the infectious disease and rheumatology clinics in mid-August and will expand to other specialties this fall. Patients will receive in-person medication education and ongoing support from Fort Wayne-based pharmacists who have advanced clinical training and board certifications.

In-clinic pharmacy liaisons will also support patients by managing financial assistance applications, insurance authorizations, medication refills and more to reduce the administrative burden specialty medications create for patients and providers.

Specialty medications are frequently prescribed to treat chronic and complex conditions such as cancer, hepatitis C, HIV and multiple sclerosis. Monthly out-of-pocket costs for these drugs can reach thousands of dollars making it challenging for many patients to afford therapy. Patients who require specialty medications often need additional support to adhere to their therapy regimen and manage side effects.

Trellis Rx enables health systems to address these challenges by offering clinic-based specialty pharmacy services under their brand. The company’s local approach ensures patients with chronic and complex conditions receive the high-touch, personalized care required to support adherence to treatment plans and improve clinical outcomes.

“Clinic-based health system specialty pharmacies significantly improve care and outcomes for patients compared to remote, third party services,” said Jerry Buller, chief pharmacy officer, Trellis Rx. “By embedding pharmacists and pharmacy liaisons directly in specialty clinics, our partner health systems can provide the highest level of service to patients across the care continuum.”

Trellis Rx helps health systems change the way patients experience specialty medication therapy. It is the only organization that partners with health systems to eliminate the risk of building or expanding on-site clinic-based specialty pharmacy services for their patients.

Trellis Rx’s clinical care model embeds pharmacists with advanced training and pharmacy liaisons into health system’s specialty clinics. Its fully integrated, local approach ensures patients with chronic and complex conditions receive the personalized, high-touch pharmacy care required to support adherence to treatment plans and improve clinical outcomes.

For more information, please visit trellisrx.com.