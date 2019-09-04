Tideworks Technology and Liebherr Container Cranes Enter Cooperation Agreement

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tideworks Technology® Inc. (Tideworks), a full-service provider of comprehensive terminal operating system (TOS) solutions, today announced cooperation activity with Liebherr Container Cranes Ltd. (LCC), a leading manufacturer of container cranes, regarding their solutions to the container handling industry.

This is Tideworks’ first cooperation with an equipment manufacturer and demonstrates a progression of its efforts to provide the global supply chain with next-generation TOS solutions and innovative options that include both software and hardware in a harmonized approach. The cooperation will allow terminal operators to leverage tightly integrated TOS and lifting equipment in future offerings.

“We are excited to collaborate with Liebherr, given their depth of crane experience, in order to provide terminal operators with a streamlined solution to meet their technology and equipment needs,” said Thomas Rucker, president of Tideworks. “The ability to offer Tideworks’ TOS pre-integrated with Liebherr’s cranes and handling equipment will provide terminal operators significant cost savings and reduce time to implementation.”

In the initial phase of the cooperation, the companies will install Traffic Control™, Tideworks’ equipment control system (ECS), and Tideworks Insight®, its data platform, at LCC’s test facility. Existing customer sites where Tideworks and LCC are both present will benefit from enhanced automation and optimization capabilities. Future terminal customers, both brown and greenfield, can take advantage of a complete equipment and software solution that is applicable across the terminal and fully flexible in terms of any future automation requirements.

“The opportunity to cooperate with Tideworks helps us augment our innovative offerings to meet our customers’ evolving needs,” said Paul Bolger, head of product management with LCC. “Terminal operators are continuing to invest in and deploy solutions that will enhance their business and lower operating costs. The ability to integrate Tideworks’ TOS software into our equipment will help optimize their efforts and add value to their operations through more efficient and intelligent cargo handling and management.”

Tideworks’ TOS solutions will be fully implemented and configured at LCC’s Killarney test environment by the end of 2019.

About Liebherr Container Cranes Ltd.

Established in 1958, Liebherr Container Cranes Ltd. (LCC) designs, manufactures and installs a complete range of rail mounted ship to shore cranes, container stacking cranes and rubber tyred gantry cranes. LCC has an exceptional reputation worldwide for the supply of high performance, ultrareliable equipment and has supplied container cranes of all sizes from panamax size to the latest generation of megamax cranes to over 150 ports and terminals in over 50 countries of the world. The cranes are designed, manufactured and assembled at its specialist crane engineering factory in Killarney, Republic of Ireland, and erected and tested by experienced Liebherr personnel. LCC is part of the Liebherr Group (est. 1949), a leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment and supplier of innovative user-oriented products and services in many other fields. For more information on Liebherr, please visit www.liebherr.com.

About Tideworks Technology

Tideworks is a full-service provider of comprehensive terminal operating system solutions for growing terminal operations and shipping lines worldwide. The company helps more than 120 facilities run their operations more efficiently and profitably. From optimized equipment utilization to faster turn times, Tideworks works at every step of terminal operations to maximize productivity and customer service. For more information about Tideworks Technology, a Carrix solution, visit www.tideworks.com.