Schnitzer West Announces The Current, River North, a Class-A Office Development in Denver’s RiNo District

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Schnitzer West, one of the West Coast’s leading real estate investment, development and property management companies, today announces The Current, River North (The Current), a 12-story Class-A office building at 3615 Delgany St., in the River North Art District (RiNo) of Denver. The office development is the result of a partnership between Schnitzer West and Craft Companies, LLC, a Denver-based, multi-directional real estate firm.

Schnitzer West purchased the 34,250-square-foot site to develop an office building for business and retail purposes. The Current’s design includes extensive use of architectural glass, two levels of underground parking, three levels of above-grade podium parking, and eight floors of office space. The top two floors of the building will offer private amenities for tenants, including Schnitzer West’s signature “great room” working and leisure space, and a rooftop terrace, so that tenants can enjoy views of downtown and the Front Range mountains. Additional amenities will include ground-level retail, office-building lobby and conference center and bike storage. The first phase of construction is scheduled to begin February 2020.

“Bringing Class-A office space to RiNo is critical for the Denver market’s continued success and economic growth,” said Doug Zabel, managing partner at Schnitzer West. “The Current, River North is designed to be a culture-ready workspace based on input from local entrepreneurs, CEOs, HR leaders and talent. The office development’s real-world design will offer tenants the flexibility to build and scale their businesses with an engaged workforce in a vibrant environment. The addition of The Current, River North to RiNo will help address the growing demand for tenants and will increase availability of high-quality office space in this highly sought-after cultural hub.”

Located near multi-family housing, upscale hotels and retail space, The Current, River North is also located three blocks away from the RTD A-Line station. The proximity to Denver’s public transportation will add increased flexibility for commuters and business travelers flying to and from Denver International Airport (DEN).

“We are excited to partner with Schnitzer West on this significant development,” said Tim Craft, president of Craft Companies. “They have established a strong reputation for delivering best-in-class office buildings with amenities that appeal to today’s workforce. The Current, River North will be the culmination of state-of-the-art architecture, technology and tools to create a place for ultimate productivity, wellness and business success.”

Davis Partnership Architects worked with Craft Companies and Schnitzer West to design a refined modern office building with an industrial character as a timeless addition to the RiNo neighborhood. Davis Partnership Architects also designed Civica Cherry Creek, the premier office building in Cherry Creek, Denver, also developed by Schnitzer West.

In conjunction with this announcement and in partnership with NAIOP, Schnitzer West will be participating in Explore the RiNo Evolution on September 5, 2019 to highlight The Current, River North to more than 200 brokers and real estate professionals. For more information about the NAIOP event, please visit the event site.

Transwestern will be leasing The Current, River North.

The Current, River North is part of Schnitzer West’s regional development pipeline of more than 1.5 million square feet of office space in Denver. To learn more and inquire about space at The Current, River North, visit: www.thecurrentrivernorth.com.

About Schnitzer West, LLC

Schnitzer West, LLC is one of the West Coast’s fastest growing real estate investment, development and property management companies. Founded in 1997 by managing investment partner Dan Ivanoff of Seattle and Schnitzer Investment Corp (now MMGL Corp.), the company has built a successful track record in the commercial and multi-family housing markets through product innovation, disciplined management and investment expertise. Known for its commitment to “Outperform the Expected,” Schnitzer West has earned recognition for creating innovative workplaces and living spaces, for delivering superior-to-market returns, and for its value-creation approach to property management. To date, it has developed in excess of 10.5 million square feet of Class A office and suburban office, flex, industrial and bio-tech space and luxury multi-family residential in Seattle and Denver. Additionally, it has acquired and repositioned approximately 2.8 million square feet of commercial product. Currently, its Asset Operations group actively manages 5.4 million square feet of office and industrial property for a variety of clients. Building on its success in the Northwest, Schnitzer West owns additional properties in Denver and is exploring new market opportunities across the Western United States. Learn more at www.schnitzerwest.com.

About Craft Companies

Craft Companies is a Colorado-based, multi-directional real estate firm specializing in project acquisitions, sustainable development and management. A small, tight-knit team of experienced professionals, Craft creates healthy, balanced, and sustainable communities through smart design, diligence and innovation. The company takes pride in its integrity and the relationships it’s cultivated with stakeholders, including municipalities, contractors, neighbors and clients. To learn more about Craft Companies please visit https://www.craftcompaniesllc.com/.