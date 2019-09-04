American Express and Delta Air Lines Bring Fall Treats to Card Members Across the U.S. with Perktoberfest Tour

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With fall just around the corner, American Express (NYSE: AXP) and Delta Air Lines are bringing seasonal perks to Delta SkyMiles® Card Members with the launch of the #DeltaAmexPerks Perktoberfest Tour. As part of the tour, the #DeltaAmexPerks pretzel truck will travel to nine cities from September 6 - November 2, delivering free, locally-made pretzels to Card Members1.
Card Members will receive one complimentary, freshly-baked pretzel for themselves and one for a guest1 when they visit the truck and present their Delta SkyMiles® American Express Card, so grab a friend and stop by! Non-Card Members can also participate in the fun and contribute to a great cause with the purchase of a $3 pretzel, as all proceeds will be donated to the American Red Cross.
Perktoberfest Tour dates and locations include:
- Salt Lake City - City Creek Center: September 6
- Salt Lake City - Avenues Street Fair: September 7
- New York City - Herald Square: September 13
- New York City - Pier 15: September 15
- Detroit - Parktoberfest in Beacon Park: September 21-22
- Minneapolis - Mall of America: September 28-29
- Atlanta - Sweetwater Brewery: October 5
- Atlanta - Candler Park: October 6
- Raleigh/Durham - PNC Arena: October 12
- Raleigh/Durham - Second Sundays at City Market: October 13
- Boston - City Hall Plaza: October 18
- Boston - Brewer Fountain Plaza: October 19
- Seattle - Westlake Park: October 26
- Seattle - Fremont Sunday Market: October 27
- Los Angeles - First Fridays at the Brig Abbot Kinney: November 1
- Los Angeles - Xbox Plaza at L.A. Live: November 2
“We are excited to celebrate the arrival of fall with our Card Members while helping support their local communities,” said Eva Reda, Executive Vice President, Global Co-Brand, American Express. “We are always looking for ways to reward our Card Members and the #DeltaAmexPerks Perktoberfest Tour is all about helping Card Members have fun and make the most out of this autumn season.”
1While supplies last.