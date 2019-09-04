American Express and Delta Air Lines Bring Fall Treats to Card Members Across the U.S. with Perktoberfest Tour

American Express and Delta Air Lines will bring fall treats to Card Members across the U.S. with the #DeltaAmexPerks Perktoberfest Tour. (Photo: Business Wire)

American Express and Delta Air Lines will bring fall treats to Card Members across the U.S. with the #DeltaAmexPerks Perktoberfest Tour. (Photo: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With fall just around the corner, American Express (NYSE: AXP) and Delta Air Lines are bringing seasonal perks to Delta SkyMiles® Card Members with the launch of the #DeltaAmexPerks Perktoberfest Tour. As part of the tour, the #DeltaAmexPerks pretzel truck will travel to nine cities from September 6 - November 2, delivering free, locally-made pretzels to Card Members1.

Card Members will receive one complimentary, freshly-baked pretzel for themselves and one for a guest1 when they visit the truck and present their Delta SkyMiles® American Express Card, so grab a friend and stop by! Non-Card Members can also participate in the fun and contribute to a great cause with the purchase of a $3 pretzel, as all proceeds will be donated to the American Red Cross.

Perktoberfest Tour dates and locations include:

Salt Lake City - City Creek Center : September 6

- : September 6 Salt Lake City - Avenues Street Fair : September 7

- : September 7 New York City - Herald Square : September 13

- : September 13 New York City - Pier 15 : September 15

- : September 15 Detroit - Parktoberfest in Beacon Park : September 21-22

- : September 21-22 Minneapolis - Mall of America : September 28-29

- : September 28-29 Atlanta - Sweetwater Brewery : October 5

- : October 5 Atlanta - Candler Park : October 6

- : October 6 Raleigh / Durham - PNC Arena : October 12

/ - : October 12 Raleigh / Durham - Second Sundays at City Market : October 13

/ - : October 13 Boston - City Hall Plaza : October 18

- : October 18 Boston - Brewer Fountain Plaza : October 19

- : October 19 Seattle - Westlake Park : October 26

- : October 26 Seattle - Fremont Sunday Market : October 27

- : October 27 Los Angeles - First Fridays at the Brig Abbot Kinney : November 1

- : November 1 Los Angeles - Xbox Plaza at L.A. Live: November 2

“We are excited to celebrate the arrival of fall with our Card Members while helping support their local communities,” said Eva Reda, Executive Vice President, Global Co-Brand, American Express. “We are always looking for ways to reward our Card Members and the #DeltaAmexPerks Perktoberfest Tour is all about helping Card Members have fun and make the most out of this autumn season.”

Follow the Perktoberfest Tour presented by #DeltaAmexPerks including details on where the Perk Truck will be rolling to next at DeltaAmexPerks.com/Perktoberfest.

To find out about upcoming offers, follow @AmericanExpress, @Delta and #DeltaAmexPerks on social media.

Click here to learn more about the Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card portfolio from American Express.

