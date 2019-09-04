Certain Announces Certified Integration with Adobe to Help Businesses Connect Events to Results

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Certain, the industry leader in enterprise event automation, today announced its certified integration with Marketo Engage, part of Adobe Marketing Cloud. This collaboration will enable marketers that use Marketo Engage and Certain to seamlessly capture high intent data from event engagement, and take intelligent, personalized action on those insights.

This integration comes on the heels of the recent launch of Marketo Engage ABM Essentials, which highlights the growing need for marketers to deliver account-based experiences (ABX) – the combination of account-based marketing (ABM) and customer experience management (CXM) – that both build relationships and drive business results.

“Together, Adobe and Certain are working to enable marketers to use event data to showcase intent, smartly integrating this data into campaigns to create personalized and meaningful marketing experiences. Events deliver ABM success for sales and marketing, putting teams directly in front of customers and prospects with one-of-a-kind experiences,” said Kristen Alexander, CMO of Certain. “We’re thrilled to continue to build this relationship now as a certified partner of Marketo Engage.”

This deep level of integration will enable Certain and Marketo Engage customers to:

Gather, interpret and take immediate action on high intent data from attendee engagement

Empower marketers with a single source for tracking and tying event campaign results to business spend

Personalize outreach for campaigns powered through their marketing automation platform

With this integration, Certain is now an Accelerate partner of LaunchPoint, by Marketo, an Adobe company – a robust, best-in-class partner ecosystem which provides partners with full access to Marketo Engage.

“LaunchPoint brings intelligent companies together to help marketers deliver personalized experiences to their customers,” said Shai Alfandary, global head of ISVs & LaunchPoint ecosystem, Adobe. “Each partner, like Certain, empowers marketers to increase impact across the business.”

Read more about what Certain and Adobe’s collaboration means for event marketers here.

About Certain

Certain is the leading enterprise event automation platform that helps data-driven marketers and event professionals integrate rich buying signals and attendee insights to improve sales and marketing results. Certain partners with hundreds of companies across tens of thousands of global events to help drive measurable business results from their events. Visit www.certain.com for more information.