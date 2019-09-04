Quantum Energy Partners Forms Strategic Partnership with RS Energy Group to Enhance Quantum’s Data Analytics Capabilities

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantum Energy Partners (“Quantum”) is changing the traditional private equity landscape by leveraging technology and innovative data science through a partnership with advanced analytics firm, RS Energy Group (“RSEG”). Quantum is known for collaborating with management teams across the energy value chain and rapidly advancing its portfolio companies’ businesses and competitiveness. The relationship with RSEG allows Quantum to incorporate powerful, reliable and leading-edge predictive analytics to support its portfolio companies’ operations and strategic planning.

Wil VanLoh, founder and CEO of Quantum, commented: “As the upstream industry moves into full-scale manufacturing mode, the ability to harness advanced data analytics, including machine learning and artificial intelligence, will likely separate the winners from the losers. Quantum intends to be an industry leader in this regard, and ensure that our investment team and portfolio companies are empowered with the most advanced capabilities in data analytics. Our strategic partnership with RSEG is foundational to this endeavor.”

This partnership was established in August 2019 and is built around RSEG’s latest advanced data science and machine learning capabilities and revolutionary technology platforms.

“We’ve known Wil and his team for over a decade and have always seen Quantum as a pioneer in the private equity space,” says Manuj Nikhanj, president and co-CEO of RS Energy Group. “We are proud to partner with a company that understands how technology and advanced analytics can drive long-term returns for its investors as the industry continues to evolve. We see a real bifurcation emerging in the private equity space between those that will maintain traditional investment decision-making processes and those that recognize the game-changing opportunities in new approaches. There is no question that Quantum is at the front of the pack to take advantage of the change that is coming.”

About RS Energy Group

RS Energy Group (RSEG) empowers decisions with innovative technology backed by over 20 years of industry experience delivering advanced analytics and forensic research. Since 1998, RSEG’s dedicated team of engineers, economists, geologists, developers, CFA charterholders, data scientists and mathematicians has provided integrated, thorough and objective analysis to institutional investors, private equity firms and corporate clients. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, RSEG is a privately-held company with additional offices in Houston, Philadelphia, New York City and Winchester, UK.

To learn more, visit www.rseg.com or contact Public Relations Manager, Heather Huften at (713) 568-2791 or heather.huften@rseg.com.

About Quantum Energy Partners

Founded in 1998, Quantum Energy Partners is a leading provider of private equity capital to the global energy industry, having managed together with its affiliates more than $17 billion in equity commitments since inception. For more information on Quantum, please visit www.quantumep.com or contact Michael Dalton at (713) 452-2110. To discuss an investment opportunity with Quantum, please contact Eric Nielsen at (713) 452-2050.