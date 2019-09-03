MullenLowe Selected as Creative Agency Partner for Humana

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MullenLowe has been selected as the new creative agency partner for Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), one of the nation’s leading health and well-being companies. The selection follows a competitive review conducted by Humana in partnership with the agency search consultancy Select Resources International (SRI).

MullenLowe fielded a strategic, behavioral science, and creative team from across its Boston and New York offices to support the Humana business. The agency will begin working with Humana in September in support of future brand and product-line communications.

MullenLowe brings experience in the healthcare category and a diverse portfolio of work with innovative, mission-driven, customer-focused companies to its new partnership with Humana.

“ This is an amazing era of innovation in healthcare, and we’re excited to expand our reach in the category with Humana, which plays such an important role in caring for the health and wellness needs of our seniors,” said Kelly Fredrickson, president of MullenLowe.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other healthcare professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources, and tools—such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics, and wellness solutions—combine to produce a simplified experience that makes healthcare easier to navigate and more effective.

About MullenLowe

MullenLowe is a key component of the global MullenLowe Group agency network, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG). MullenLowe provides a hyperbundled suite of world-class capabilities in brand strategy, creative development, media planning and buying, marketing analytics, customer-relationship management, digital marketing and transformation, and public relations. The agency specializes in working with mission-driven brands, including JetBlue Airways, Whole Foods Market, E*TRADE, athenahealth, and Navy Federal Credit Union.