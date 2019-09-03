Big 12 Conference Partners with PRIMESPORT to Offer Official Fan Hospitality and Travel Packages for Upcoming Championships

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Big 12 Conference and Big 12 Sports Properties announced that they have partnered with PRIMESPORT to offer Official Fan Hospitality and Travel Packages for the 2019 Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship Game and 2020 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship. PRIMESPORT is a division of On Location Experiences, a premium hospitality business and a leader in providing direct access to some of the biggest events in sports and entertainment.

“ PRIMESPORT has standing relationships with many Big 12 schools offering its fans official travel and hospitality packages,” said Big 12 Conference Commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “ This partnership allows us to provide an enhanced experience for fans attending two of our biggest events.”

For both Big 12 championships, PRIMESPORT is offering ticket, travel and hospitality packages. Travel packages include hotel accommodations, game tickets, pre-game hospitality and more.

For more information on the 2019 Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship Game, please visit: www.PRIMESPORT.com/Big12Football

For more information on the 2020 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship, please visit: www.PRIMESPORT.com/Big12Basketball

The PRIMESPORT relationship was secured by Big 12 Sports Properties, the Learfield IMG College team dedicated to the Conference as sponsorship rights holder.

About Big 12 Conference

The Big 12 Conference is comprised of 10 Universities - Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech and West Virginia. The Big 12 is an NCAA Division I intercollegiate athletics conference that encompasses five states with over 40 million people within its geographic footprint. In its 24th year, the Conference has produced over 680 Academic All-America selections and claimed national championship team titles in 17 of its 23 sponsored sports. Its student-athletes and teams have combined for over 660 individual NCAA titles and 63 team national championships. Nearly 5,000 student-athletes from across the United States and around the World compete annually under the Big 12 banner. For more information, visit Big12Sports.com and follow the Conference on Facebook (Facebook.com/Big12), Twitter (@Big12Conference) and You Tube (YouTube.com/Big12Conference).

About On Location Experiences

On Location Experiences is a leader in premium experiential hospitality business, establishing a new industry standard to serve iconic rights holders with extensive experience in ticketing, curated hospitality, live event production and travel management in the worlds of sports and entertainment. On Location is a partner to over 150 rights holders including all ten (10) Big 12 conference schools, the NFL, NCAA, the PGA of America and the United States Tennis Association, and provides unrivaled official access for both corporate clients and fans looking for immersive experiences at marquee events including the Super Bowl, Pro Bowl, NFL Draft, NCAA Final Four, PGA of America events, numerous College Football Bowl Games and the Tennis Majors.

On Location through CID Entertainment & Future Beat also partners with numerous artists and music festivals across genres, including Imagine Dragons, Metallica, Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa, Electric Daisy Carnival, Migos, Post Malone, Iron Maiden, and J.Cole.

On Location's operations include: Anthony Travel, CID Entertainment, Future Beat, Kreate Inc, PRIMESPORT and Steve Furgal's International Tennis Tours.

On Location Experiences is a privately held company, owned by RedBird Capital Partners, Bruin Sports Capital, 32 Equity and the Carlyle Group. For more information about On Location Experiences, please visit www.onlocationexp.com.