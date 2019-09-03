FERC Accepts Commonwealth LNG’s Permit Application

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Commonwealth Projects, LLC is pleased to announce that the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has formally accepted Commonwealth LNG, LLC’s filing application. The Project encompasses the construction of one liquefied natural gas plant, including six gas liquefaction trains and appurtenant facilities. Each train will have a liquefaction design capacity of approximately 1.4 million metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) for a total nominal liquefaction capacity of 8.4 MTPA.

Located on the west side of the Calcasieu Ship Channel, near the entrance to the Gulf of Mexico, the Project will include six LNG storage tanks (each with a capacity of 40,000 m3, one marine loading berth (capable of loading LNG carriers up to a capacity of 216,000 m3), and a 3.04-mile long, 30-inch diameter Pipeline that will connect the LNG Facility with existing intrastate and interstate pipelines for the purpose of supplying gas to the Project.

"FERC’s formal acceptance of Commonwealth LNG project’s filing application marks another significant milestone achieved by the Commonwealth LNG team and represents an important step in progressing the project and moving closer to a final investment decision,” said Paul Varello, Commonwealth’s President and CEO.

Chief Operating Officer, Robert Powers added, “this is a major achievement which we could not have done without the support of our partners, TechnipFMC, TRC, Blue Engineering, Orrick and countless others who have contributed to this substantial effort.”

Commonwealth LNG expects to take a final investment decision on the project in Q4 2020 and remains on schedule to commence operations of the 8.4 MTPA facility in first quarter of 2024.

About Commonwealth LNG

Commonwealth LNG is an 8.4 mtpa liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal project on the U.S. Gulf Coast near Cameron, Louisiana. The Commonwealth LNG team is committed to developing and operating a world-class LNG facility by staying relentlessly focused on managing risk and lowering capital cost. This is achieved by employing a fully modular design and construction approach for its liquefaction trains and auxiliary equipment as well as its LNG storage tanks. This approach results in a platform that enables the competitive delivery of LNG to any market under more flexible contract terms.

