Philips Televisions and Speakers Join DTS Play-Fi Audio Ecosystem

CALABASAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DTS, a global leader in high-definition audio solutions and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) (“Xperi”), is pleased to announce TPV Technology Limited (TPV) as its newest partner in the DTS Play-Fi whole-home wireless audio ecosystem. TPV, the world’s leading monitor and LCD TV manufacturer and licensor, will integrate DTS Play-Fi technology into its televisions, sound bars, and speakers for sale under the Philips brand in Europe, China, Russia, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

“ We are excited to work with TPV to bring DTS Play-Fi enabled Philips televisions, sound bars and speakers to market, representing the addition of a high-caliber TV and audio solution partner to our rapidly expanding ecosystem,” said Dannie Lau, general manager, DTS Play-Fi. “ By extending our wireless technology directly into TVs, complemented by our leading multi-room audio technology, consumers have the freedom to create wireless surround and audio systems that work together seamlessly and without limitations throughout the home.”

DTS Play-Fi technology’s growing presence into televisions brings category-leading wireless audio features such as surround sound, whole-home TV audio streaming, multi-room music, and app-based wireless headphone support to the entertainment hub of every room. DTS Play-Fi enabled speakers will be able to connect to the television and serve as a wireless surround speaker, or as a wireless multi-room extension of the TV audio with sub-millisecond synchronization accuracy.

“ DTS Play-Fi provides a seamless solution to connect our audio and visual product lines with a set of unique functionality not available through other solutions,” said Ken Liao, director, TV global product management for TV at TPV. “ With DTS Play-Fi’s innovative use of standard Wi-Fi technology, we will be able to deliver a premium wireless experience across a wide range of products and price points that can establish the TV as the heart of the home.”

For users who would prefer a private listening experience, the DTS Play-Fi Headphones app for iOS and Android can connect to the TV and deliver TV audio through any connected headphone with whole-home range, superior sound quality, and improved versatility when compared with Bluetooth. In addition, the world’s leading music services are available through the DTS Play-Fi ecosystem, with visually rich on-screen metadata and full multi-room audio synchronization support between TVs and speakers, a feature unique to DTS Play-Fi synchronization technology.

“ DTS Play-Fi technology is highly customizable and supports the world's most popular music services, thousands of Internet radio stations, as well as personal music libraries,” said Keith Chow, director, global product management for audio at TPV. “ DTS Play-Fi’s advance streaming functionality like wireless surround sound, hi-res audio support, music station presets, and audio/video synchronization will be a true point of difference for our Philips branded speakers.”

The DTS Play-Fi ecosystem features the largest collection of products in the whole-home wireless audio space, with more than 200 interoperable speakers, sound bars, set-top boxes, and A/V receivers from the top names in premium audio including Aerix, Anthem, Arcam, Audiolab, Definitive Technology, DISH TV, Elite, Integra, Klipsch, MartinLogan, McIntosh, Mission, Onkyo, Paradigm, Phorus, Pioneer, Polk Audio, Quad, Rotel, Sonus faber, Soundcast, SVS Sound, Wharfedale, and Wren Sound.

Xperi Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) and its brands, DTS, FotoNation, HD Radio, Invensas, and Tessera, are dedicated to creating innovative technology solutions that enable extraordinary experiences for people around the world. Xperi’s solutions are licensed by hundreds of leading global partners and have shipped in billions of products in areas including premium audio, automotive, broadcast, computational imaging, computer vision, mobile computing and communications, memory, data storage, and 3D semiconductor interconnect and packaging. For more information, please call 408-321-6000 or visit www.xperi.com.

