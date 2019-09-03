MAXIMUS Partners with Craven Community College in North Carolina to Help Parents Prepare for Employment

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MAXIMUS, a leading provider of government services worldwide, announced today a partnership with Craven Community College in North Carolina to help parents in the county and surrounding areas prepare for meaningful employment through education.

MAXIMUS operates the Craven County Child Support Enforcement Services office on behalf of the county, working with parents and legal guardians to ensure children receive both the financial and emotional support they need. Under the partnership, parents will be referred to Craven Community College’s Job Readiness Boot Camp to support employment, promotional capabilities and other skills enhancements. Dedicated staff will work one-on-one and in group settings to help these parents obtain the skills and confidence they need to secure employment that enables them to support themselves and their families.

“Parents can quickly go into debt when they are unemployed and unable to make their child support payments,” said Laura Rosenak, MAXIMUS Senior Vice President. “This partnership helps them escape the cycle of non-payment and penalties that can lead to poverty. With education and guidance from Craven Community College’s Job Readiness Boot Camp, parents can become financially independent, productive members of their communities. MAXIMUS is proud to be a part of such an important solution.”

