Pharmacy Times® Expands Strategic Alliance Partnership Program with Society of Infectious Diseases Pharmacists

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pharmacy Times®, the leading multimedia pharmacy network for pharmacists, announces the addition of the Society of Infectious Diseases Pharmacists (SIDP) to its Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program.

“We are excited to begin this partnership with SIDP,” said John Hydrusko, vice president of Pharmacy & Healthcare Communications. “SIDP is a community that advances infectious diseases pharmacy and leads antimicrobial stewardship in order to optimize the care of patients, and we are excited to assist them in their mission. The expert knowledge their members possess will elevate our educational offerings for pharmacists in infectious diseases.”

SIDP is an association of pharmacists and other allied health care professionals committed to promoting the appropriate use of antimicrobial agents and supporting practice, teaching and research in infectious diseases. The association includes individuals engaged in patient care, research, teaching, pharmaceutical industry and government. SIDP also collaborates with like-minded health care organizations to provide co-sponsored programming and political advocacy.

“We look forward to collaborating with Pharmacy Times® to expand the infectious diseases educational opportunities offered by our Society and to extend our mission to a broader audience of pharmacists,” said Kerry LaPlante, president of SIDP.

The SAP program builds a community of advocacy groups, medical associations and medical institutions to foster collaboration and an open exchange of information among trusted peers for the ultimate benefit of patients and their families. As part of this joint effort, Pharmacy Times® will work with SIDP to share exclusive content with each other.

For more information about the Pharmacy Times® SAP program, click here.

For more information about SIDP, click here.

About Pharmacy Times®

Pharmacy Times® is the leading multimedia pharmacy network, providing practical clinical and professional information pharmacists can use in their everyday practices when counseling patients and interacting with other health care providers. Each issue and the website contain articles and features covering industry trends, medication errors, drug interactions, patient education, disease state management, patient counseling, product news, pharmacy law and more. Additionally, Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education as a provider of continuing pharmacy education. Pharmacy Times® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in the U.S. dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.