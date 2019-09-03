KBRA Releases Report Assigning a Long-Term Rating of AA+ with a Stable Outlook to the Bi-State Development Agency of the MO-IL Metropolitan District Combined Lien Mass Transit Sales Tax Appropriation Refunding Bonds, Series 2019

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On August 28, 2019, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a long-term rating of AA+ with a Stable Outlook to the Bi-State Development Agency of the MO-IL Metropolitan District Combined Lien Mass Transit Sales Tax Appropriation Refunding Bonds, Series 2019.

Concurrently, KBRA assigned a long-term Rating of AA+ with a Stable Outlook to the Bi-State Development Agency of the MO-IL Metropolitan District’s outstanding Combined Lien Mass Transit Sales Tax Appropriation Bonds.

Issuer: The Bi-State Development Agency

of the Missouri-Illinois Metropolitan District Assigned Rating(s) Outlook Combined Line Mass Transit Sales Tax Appropriation Refunding Bonds, Series 2019 AA+ Stable Combined Line Mass Transit Sales Tax Appropriation Bonds AA+ Stable

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.