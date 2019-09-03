KBRA Releases Report Assigning a Long-Term Rating of AA+ with a Stable Outlook to the Bi-State Development Agency of the MO-IL Metropolitan District Combined Lien Mass Transit Sales Tax Appropriation Refunding Bonds, Series 2019

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On August 28, 2019, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a long-term rating of AA+ with a Stable Outlook to the Bi-State Development Agency of the MO-IL Metropolitan District Combined Lien Mass Transit Sales Tax Appropriation Refunding Bonds, Series 2019.
Concurrently, KBRA assigned a long-term Rating of AA+ with a Stable Outlook to the Bi-State Development Agency of the MO-IL Metropolitan District’s outstanding Combined Lien Mass Transit Sales Tax Appropriation Bonds.
|
Issuer: The Bi-State Development Agency
|
Assigned
|
Rating(s)
|
Outlook
|
Combined Line Mass Transit Sales Tax Appropriation Refunding Bonds, Series 2019
|
AA+
|
Stable
|
Combined Line Mass Transit Sales Tax Appropriation Bonds
|
AA+
|
Stable
To view the report, click here.
