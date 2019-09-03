KBRA Releases Report Assigning a Long-Term Rating of AA+ with a Stable Outlook to the Bi-State Development Agency of the MO-IL Metropolitan District Combined Lien Mass Transit Sales Tax Appropriation Refunding Bonds, Series 2019

NEW YORK--()--On August 28, 2019, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a long-term rating of AA+ with a Stable Outlook to the Bi-State Development Agency of the MO-IL Metropolitan District Combined Lien Mass Transit Sales Tax Appropriation Refunding Bonds, Series 2019.

Concurrently, KBRA assigned a long-term Rating of AA+ with a Stable Outlook to the Bi-State Development Agency of the MO-IL Metropolitan District’s outstanding Combined Lien Mass Transit Sales Tax Appropriation Bonds.

Issuer: The Bi-State Development Agency
of the Missouri-Illinois Metropolitan District

Assigned

Rating(s)

Outlook

Combined Line Mass Transit Sales Tax Appropriation Refunding Bonds, Series 2019

AA+

Stable

Combined Line Mass Transit Sales Tax Appropriation Bonds

AA+

Stable

Contacts

Analytical:
Linda Vanderperre, Senior Director
(646) 731-2482
lvanderperre@kbra.com

Alice Cheng, Director
(646) 731-2403
acheng@kbra.com

