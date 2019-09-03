Harris Williams Advises Health & Safety Institute on its Sale to Waud Capital Partners

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces that it advised Health & Safety Institute (HSI), a portfolio company of The Riverside Company (Riverside), on its sale to Waud Capital Partners (WCP). HSI is a leading platform for environmental, health and safety (EHS) compliance, training and workflow solutions. The transaction was led by Mike Wilkins and Andy Leed of the Harris Williams Technology, Media & Telecom (TMT) Group and Andy Dixon, Andrew Hoft and Michael Mahoney of the Harris Williams Healthcare & Life Sciences (HCLS) Group.

“Over the course of Riverside’s investment, HSI has solidified its position as a leading provider of fully-integrated compliance and training solutions delivered through a highly-innovative technology platform,” stated Mike Wilkins, a managing director at Harris Williams. “It has been an absolute pleasure working with the HSI and Riverside teams on this transaction, and HSI has found a terrific partner in Waud to help support the organization’s next chapter of growth.”

“HSI’s solutions are critically important in helping organizations reduce workplace incidents and costs due to non-compliance,” added Andy Leed, a director at Harris Williams. “In today’s regulatory environment, organizations cannot afford to make compliance-related missteps, which makes technology-driven compliance and training platforms very attractive assets.”

HSI is a premier EHS compliance and training platform that enables organizations of all sizes to make their workplaces and communities safer, while reducing both financial and reputational risk and ensuring compliance in an increasingly complex regulatory environment.

Riverside is a global private equity firm focused on investing in growing businesses valued at up to $400 million. Since its founding in 1988, Riverside has made more than 600 investments. The firm's international private equity and structured capital portfolios include more than 90 companies.

Based in Chicago, WCP is a leading growth-oriented private equity firm with total capital commitments of approximately $3 billion since its founding in 1993. WCP partners with exceptional management teams to build market-leading companies in two sectors: healthcare services, and business and technology services. Since its founding, the firm has successfully completed more than 275 investments, including platform companies and follow-on opportunities.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

The Harris Williams TMT Group advises leading private and public companies, entrepreneurs, private equity firms and venture capital firms on mergers and acquisitions and capital-raising transactions worldwide. The TMT Group has deep domain expertise in the Software/SaaS and Internet & Digital Media segments, with particular emphasis on specific verticals including education technology, data analytics, energy technology, fintech, public sector, and supply chain/logistics—with a dedicated healthcare technology (HCIT) practice. Across verticals, the firm also advises technology services and networking solutions businesses. For more information on the TMT Group and its recent transactions, visit the TMT Group’s section of the Harris Williams website.

The Harris Williams HCLS Group has experience across a broad range of sectors, including medical devices, products and distribution; multi-site and retail healthcare providers; alternate site care; healthcare IT; managed care and cost containment services; outsourced clinical services; and outsourced pharma services. For more information on the HCLS Group and other recent transactions, visit the HCLS Group’s section of the Harris Williams website.

Harris Williams LLC is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is a private limited company incorporated under English law with its registered office at 5th Floor, 6 St. Andrew Street, London EC4A 3AE, UK, registered with the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales (registration number 07078852). Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH is registered in the commercial register of the local court of Frankfurt am Main, Germany, under HRB 107540. The registered address is Bockenheimer Landstrasse 33-35, 60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany (email address: hwgermany@harriswilliams.com). Geschäftsführer/Directors: Jeffery H. Perkins, Paul Poggi. (VAT No. awaited). Harris Williams is a trade name under which Harris Williams LLC, Harris Williams & Co. Ltd and Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH conduct business.

For media inquiries, please contact Katie Langemeier, associate brand manager, at +1 (804) 648-0072.