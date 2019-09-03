Eros Now Announces Strategic Partnership with One Plus, To Deliver A Premium Quality Entertainment Experience in India Powered by Dolby Technology

ISLE OF MAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eros Now, a premier South Asian entertainment OTT (over-the-top) platform by Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) (“Eros” or the “Company”), a Global Indian Entertainment Company, has inked a strategic deal with OnePlus, the global technology brand, for the highly anticipated OnePlus TV in India to stream Eros’ movies and other programming to OnePlus TV. The expansion will bring an extensive library of Bollywood and programming content from Eros Now to the 4K resolution quantum dot QLED display panels, enhancing the viewing experience with high-definition video and the audio experience, both powered by Dolby technology.

The rising adoption of OTT media services has bolstered the growth of the global Smart TV market, which is projected to reach US$ 278 Billion by 2024, as per IAMRC Group’s global smart TV market report.

Eros Now’s partnership with OnePlus will boost engagement with the brand, as the synergy between Bollywood and originals content with the performance of Smart TV will further enhance the repertoire and offerings for Indian consumers. Both the device and the service are powered by Dolby technology, which will further elevate the experience for the Indian consumers.

“ We are delighted to partner with OnePlus and Dolby to bring quality content and technology within the premises of all our viewers. With Eros Now’s stellar lineup of content powered by Dolby technology, we will continue to deliver compelling content seamlessly to OnePlus TV viewers. This will not only enable consumers to widen their horizons and seek real entertainment but also facilitate us with a deeper penetration into the market,” said Rishika Lulla Singh, CEO, Eros Digital.

“ Today we are at a cusp of a revolution in India and are excited to partner with Eros Now for our upcoming OnePlus TV. We envisage this as a forward-thinking partnership which will emerge as the next big deal amidst the entertainment and advanced tech and telecom industry,” said Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India. “ India has been a key market for us, and we understand the pulse of our audience and so does Eros Now with their vast library of compelling content. Together, we will be delivering best viewing experience to our end consumers.”

Pankaj Kedia, Managing Director, Emerging Markets, Dolby Laboratories added, “We are excited to work with OnePlus and with Eros Now to enable the TV and the service with Dolby technology, that will transform the highly anticipated OnePlus TV into an entertainment powerhouse. Eros Now subscribers can now enjoy their favorite content powered by Dolby technology.”

The new partnership will enable OnePlus TV customers to seamlessly access Eros Now content as well as find their favorite Eros Now programs using innovative functionality available on the TV set along with spectacular visual and sound experience powered by Dolby technology.

About Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) a Global Indian Entertainment company that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films for home entertainment distribution. The Company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. For further information, please visit: www.erosplc.com.

About Eros Now

Eros Now is Eros International Plc’s On-Demand South Asian Entertainment Video Service accessible worldwide to viewers across internet enabled devices including mobile, web and TV. With 12,000 plus Movie titles, Music Videos, Television Programming and others Eros Now caters to more than 154.7 million registered users and 18.8 million paying subscribers worldwide with the promise of endless entertainment Product features, such as video in HD, multi-language subtitles, movie downloads, and high-quality original drama series differentiate the Eros Now entertainment offering. To see, watch now: www.erosnow.com

About OnePlus India: OnePlus is a global mobile technology company challenging conventional concepts of technology. Created around the “Never Settle” mantra, OnePlus creates exquisitely designed devices with premium build quality and high-performance hardware. OnePlus thrives on cultivating strong bonds and growing together with its community of users and fans. In a recent development, OnePlus has been declared a Super brand for 2019. For more information, please visit oneplus.in. For more information, please contact indiaprteam@oneplus.com