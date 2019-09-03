Arrow Electronics Expands Red Hat Relationship Within North America

CENTENNIAL, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) today announced that it has expanded its relationship with Red Hat, a leading provider of enterprise open source software solutions, to include distribution capabilities across the North American market. Arrow and Red Hat have previously collaborated to deliver solutions in Europe, Middle East, Africa and Latin America, as well as the public sector space in North America.

“ We look forward to building upon the mutual successes we have had to-date with Red Hat in the public sector and EMEA markets,” said Jesper Trolle, president of Arrow’s enterprise computing solutions business in North America. “ Our go-to-market strategy around cloud and IoT aligns well with Red Hat, and positions both companies well in North America.”

“ We are excited to expand our work with Arrow as a Red Hat distributor and as part of the Red Hat partner ecosystem,” said D. Martin, vice president of North America Partner Sales at Red Hat. “ We are committed to offering customers and developers broad choice in the cloud, and key to that vision is building a strong network that can enable users to build and deploy the best applications possible. We look forward to continued collaboration with Arrow as they expand their offerings with Red Hat.”

Learn more at http://contactecs.arrow.com/redhat.

