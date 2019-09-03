Options Announces New Cloud Connectivity Services With Equinix Cloud Exchange (ECX) Fabric™

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Options, the leading managed service and IT infrastructure provider to the global capital markets industry, today announced new cloud connectivity services with global interconnection and data center firm, Equinix.

The new connectivity services will combine Options’ hybrid cloud offering, with Equinix’s Cloud Exchange (ECX) Fabric, providing businesses with one streamlined and secure platform to quickly deploy hybrid digital infrastructure anywhere in the world.

Options and Equinix will deliver fully managed solutions alongside a global platform which provides financial services firms with cost-effective, low latency access to multi-asset trading environments. With seven offices covering over 20 countries, Options’ global infrastructure enables customers with worldwide operations to work with a single vendor.

Options’ VP Head of Sales EMEA, Samuel Farmer, commented, “As organisations continue to embrace multi and hybrid cloud strategies, cloud architecture now necessitates a flexible and secure connectivity platform. Equinix’s extensive physical infrastructure not only enables our clients to reach the market faster but also enhances the connectivity ecosystem for which Options is renowned. Having delivered enterprise grade solutions in the cloud for decades, we are delighted to announce new connectivity services with Equinix and look forward to further empowering clients as they continue their cloud migration journey.”

“We are excited to welcome Options to the growing number of cloud service providers who have joined the Equinix Cloud Exchange. By working with companies like Options, we continue to expand the breadth of cloud services available across Platform Equinix – ensuring Financial Service companies will now have multiple high-performance connectivity options to enable their hybrid cloud strategies.” John Knuff, Vice President, Financial Ecosystems, Equinix.

Today’s announcement follows recent news of Options’ successful deployment of colocation services in Australia and Canada as well as its business operations growth in New Zealand and Asia. The recent launch of the firm’s New Zealand office is part of an ongoing, global initiative to bring its sales, operations, account management and support teams closer to key customers and follows the appointment of Jun Ashida to the executive team as Managing Director for Asia.

About Options (www.options-it.com):

Options Technology is the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global financial services sector. Founded in 1993, the company began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today over 200 firms globally leverage our award-winning front to back office managed infrastructure: Managed Platform, Managed Colocation, Managed Applications and technology consultancy services. Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses and exchanges. Options was named among the UK’s leading growth companies in the 2019, 2018 and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table. In 2017, the firm received a growth investment from private equity firm Bregal Sagemount.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com, follow us on Twitter at @Options_IT and visit our LinkedIn page.