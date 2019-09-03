EasyVista to Partner With Prevolution to Provide Expanded IT Service Management Capabilities to German Market

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EasyVista, a global leader in IT Service Management, has partnered with Prevolution, a leading consulting and software company, to deliver service management and information management capabilities using EasyVista’s product suite.

“ We are excited to partner with Prevolution, a company that brings tremendous expertise in the German IT Service Management market,” said Sylvain Gauthier, CEO of EasyVista. “ Prevolution will drive significant value for their customers by leveraging the EasyVista ITSM and Self Help products.”

Prevolution will incorporate the proven EasyVista products into its solution stack for ITSM, enterprise service management, and IT automation solutions. EasyVista’s unique self-help platform, EV Self Help, can be integrated directly with existing ITSM or help desk deployments. Customers with strong end-user requirements will benefit from EasyVista’s innovative ITSM platform EV Service Manager. Prevolution sees the partnership as a way to spearhead a change in demands from enterprises that are evaluating ITSM and Enterprise Service Management platforms, including:

A proven SaaS ITSM platform that enables the broad set of processes and capabilities needed to support customer digital transformation efforts

A platform that includes strong support for self-service models like self-service portals, AI-powered self-help, virtual agents and knowledge management solutions

Web functionality that includes the ability to codelessly configure micro apps for persona-based applications, portals, and dashboards

As recent Gartner research has shown, today’s employees and customers expect more customer-like support, and these preferences are particularly valid for help desk and ITSM solutions. As such, companies require solutions that help IT organizations deliver better digital experiences through micro apps, AI and self-help interfaces, all powered by a strong ITSM process engine.

“ We are excited to represent the EasyVista product lines in the German-speaking markets,” said Kai Andresen, General Manager of Prevolution. “ EasyVista has demonstrated more than 20 years of product innovation focused on intelligent service automation solutions and is breaking new ground with EV Self Help to increase user satisfaction and productivity. Our customers will benefit from the strong user-centric approach which includes the Office 365 integration. With its French origin, EasyVista is fully aware of the specific regulatory, functional and service needs of European customers.”

To learn more about Prevolution, visit https://www.prevolution.de/ and to learn more about EasyVista, visit https://www.easyvista.com/.

About Prevolution

Prevolution is a German consulting and software company for ITSM and Enterprise Service Management (ESM) and has developed the iSIM approach for integrated Service and Information Management. Prevolution creates customized solutions to digitize and accelerate business processes to optimize service processes, sustainably improve service quality, increase efficiency and reduce costs. Based on a portfolio of leading products such as Cherwell, EasyVista, and M-Files, Prevolution implements highly flexible solutions for service management such as IT service management, customer service, claims processing or idea management. Prevolutions customers are medium-sized companies as well as global enterprises including the healthcare group Asklepios, CWS boco, Munich Airport, HHLA, Otto, SYZYGY and Wüstenrot. www.prevolution.de

About EasyVista

EasyVista is a global software provider of intelligent service automation solutions for enterprise service management and self-help. Leveraging the power of ITSM, Self-Help, AI, and Micro Apps to create customer-focused service experiences, EasyVista has helped companies improve employee productivity, reduce operating costs, and increase customer satisfaction. Today, EasyVista helps over 1,500+ enterprises around the world to accelerate change, empowering leaders to better serve their employees and customers across financial services, healthcare, education, manufacturing and other industries.