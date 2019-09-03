B&W, JZHC Sign Strategic Agreement Pairing B&W Package Boilers with Coen Burners

BARBERTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Babcock & Wilcox Company (B&W), a subsidiary of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BW), has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with John Zink Hamworthy Combustion (JZHC) that pairs JZHC’s Coen® burners with B&W’s water-tube package boilers and allows the companies to market the combined burner and boiler solution to their customers.

The agreement combines B&W’s world-class package boiler expertise with Coen’s ultra-low-NOx emissions burners and extensive combustion experience to provide comprehensive steam generation solutions to customers in a variety of industries, including refining, petrochemical, pulp and paper, mining, manufacturing, utilities and others.

“B&W and John Zink have enjoyed a strong relationship on many projects over many years, so this teaming agreement was a natural fit for us,” said Brandy Johnson, B&W Vice President of Global Projects. “Our companies are the industry leaders in our respective areas of expertise, and by working together, we can offer our customers unmatched reliability and value – as well as streamlined sourcing, engineering, manufacturing and installation – for their project’s boiler needs.”

B&W’s package boilers are engineered to meet unique capacity, space, fuel, emissions, transportation, installation and other requirements. They offer reliable power with low emissions, low auxiliary power requirements, simple operation, low maintenance and can be tailored for a variety of fuel options, including natural gas.

JZHC offers customers many benefits by leveraging their specialized, in-house capabilities, to provide complete steam solution packages centered around combustion and designed to optimize overall system efficiency.

“JZHC and its Coen brand are the leaders in ultra-low-NOx emissions burners and complex fuel applications,” said Jason Cardoza, Coen Vice President. “Our relationship with B&W will allow us to optimize the efficiency and emissions of our steam generation offering.”

Coen burners are installed in more than 15,000 plants worldwide and are engineered for optimized steam production and emissions control.

With more than 5,000 units and 150 years of experience, B&W's water-tube package and industrial boilers have an established reputation for reliability and proven performance.

About B&W

Headquartered in Barberton, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox is a global leader in energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets. Follow us on Twitter @BabcockWilcox and learn more at www.babcock.com.

About JZHC

JZHC is a global leader in emissions-control and clean-air combustion systems. Trusted worldwide, JZHC has more installed equipment than any other manufacturer in the industry. Its Coen brand is synonymous with market-leading boiler burner technology for the power and industrial markets. For more information, including details on locations we can offer Turnkey/Installation services, visit johnzinkhamworthy.com.