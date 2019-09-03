Textmunication and 420Soft Launch Texting Solution for California Dispensaries

PLEASANT HILL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Textmunication Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: TXHD) (“Company”), a cloud-based communication technology holding company, announced today it has teamed with 420Soft, a California-based seed-to-sale software technology firm, to develop an Application Program Interface (API) solution utilizing Textmunication’s mobile texting technology.

420Soft works with cannabis dispensaries throughout California with its robust dispensary management system targeting every aspect of a Cannabusiness by tracking customers, inventory, loyalty, customer service, communication and profits. The platform, built by input from dispensary owners, offers an all-in-one dispensary management system.

Textmunication’s API will allow 420Soft clients to communicate directly with members on events, specials, loyalty programs and other mobile notifications similar to how health clubs use the solution to engage with members.

Textmunication offers partners a variety of ways to use its mobile communication technology. Options include full-service, White Label and API integration. 420Soft developed the custom texting solution by integrating Textmunication’s API into its proprietary software platform. The development is complete and ready for immediate release to dispensaries throughout California.

“We have targeted the wellness lifestyle market as an extension of our current health and fitness offering due to the growing market of cannabis dispensaries in legal states,” stated Chief Executive Officer, Wais Asefi. “We are being approached by cannabis software companies to provide our innovative mobile technology and become the dominant player in the cannabis mobile communication space.”

About 420Soft

With years of experience in the cannabis industry, our team has developed the most user-friendly dispensary management system available. 420Soft is a customizable cannabis management software platform specifically developed for cannabis dispensary owners. We focused on top-level features specifically needed and desired by those in the cannabis industry. 420Soft is based in the Los Angeles, CA area and serves cannabis dispensaries throughout the state. For more information, visit our website at: www.420soft.com or call 800-420-0147.

About Textmunication Holdings, Inc.

Based in Silicon Valley, Textmunication Inc. (OTCQB: TXHD), is a leading mobile marketing solutions provider to more than a thousand clients across North America. An early adopter of next-generation text message protocol Rich Communication Services (RCS), the Company currently leverages its proprietary SMS software platform to deliver robust APIs and integrated solutions to a diverse range of end users including health and fitness facilities, cannabis dispensaries, beauty salons, hospitality organizations, entertainment and digital marketing firms. Committed to ongoing innovation, Textmunication was recognized by CIO Review Magazine as one of the “Top 20 Most Promising Digital Marketing Solution Providers” of 2018. For more information: www.textmunication.com

