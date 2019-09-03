AT&T and American Tower Sign New Multiyear Agreement

DALLAS & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AT&T* (NYSE: T) and American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) signed a new long-term agreement structured for mutual growth through a simplified leasing process and expanded site development services. The new agreement streamlines wireless network deployments on American Tower’s U.S. sites, enhancing AT&T’s deployment of 5G and other next generation technology across the U.S., including FirstNet, public safety’s dedicated, nationwide communications platform.

“This comprehensive agreement is expected to drive mutual value and growth through a simplified leasing process designed to drive efficiency and flexibility improvements directly benefitting our speed in deploying the latest technologies,” said JR Wilson, Vice President of Tower Strategy and Roaming, AT&T. “This is essential for executing on both our 5G and FirstNet network builds. It ultimately helps us better serve our customers and first responders nationwide.”

The new agreement aligns with AT&T’s commitment to provide its customers, including FirstNet public safety subscribers, with better speeds, reliability and overall performance. This includes a focus on keeping up with booming mobile data usage while improving capacity and coverage across the entire country, especially in underserved rural areas.

“We look forward to this new phase of our long-standing relationship with AT&T,” said Steve Vondran, President - U.S. Tower Division, American Tower Corporation. “This agreement provides for an extended mutually rewarding strategic relationship, and we’re excited to help AT&T deliver the next generation of wireless technology to consumers, businesses and first responders quickly and efficiently.”

