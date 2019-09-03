WPC Reveals Name and Logo for its Cordless Kitchen Standard

BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) today revealed the name and logo of its wireless power standard for kitchen appliances. The Ki (pronounced “key”) Cordless Kitchen standard is represented by a logo that will distinguish standard-compliant products such as rice cookers, toasters, blenders, coffee makers, air fryers and more. The Ki Cordless Kitchen logo and mark represent safety and interoperability for wireless power for cordless kitchen devices, much like the Qi logo does for mobile devices. Live demonstrations of appliances based on the draft Ki Cordless Kitchen standard will be on display at IFA Next in Berlin this week.

With the new Ki Cordless Kitchen standard, power transmitters can be neatly hidden beneath countertops, allowing cordless appliances to be simply and intuitively placed on the counter to safely and efficiently receive up to 2.2kW of power. New induction cooktops can also incorporate the cordless kitchen technology. In addition to normal induction cooking, such cooktops can also power Ki Cordless Kitchen appliances.

To ensure safe operation, the Ki Cordless Kitchen standard prevents power from being transferred when other items, such as keys, phones, bank cards, or other objects are placed on the transmitter spot. This not only prevents items from being damaged or heated, but also allows for flexible use of kitchen space, as the same counter space can be used for food preparation, cooking, eating or even reading the newspaper. Without the hassle of the power cord, appliances can be easily stored when not in use, creating a clean, modern and uncluttered look and feel to the kitchen.

“Ultimately, the Ki Cordless Kitchen standard will change the way we interact with our kitchens,” said Hans Kablau, chair of the WPC’s Kitchen Work Group. “Not only will the standard allow everything from chopping vegetables to cooking to reading the newspaper to all take place on the same surface, it also enables a whole new category of smart cookware. These smart pans can be simply placed on a power transmitter spot and allow consumers to cook on their counters just as they would on their stove. With Ki Cordless Kitchen, consumers will experience an unprecedented convenience in their kitchens that they won’t want to live without.”

The Ki Cordless Kitchen standard works with any non-metal countertop or table surface, including marble, slate, granite, laminates, wood and many others. Enabled appliances communicate with the transmitter through near-field communication (NFC), a safe, inexpensive and pervasive technology currently used around the world in bankcards, door locks, passports, transport tickets, and more.

To drive the adoption of the Ki Cordless Kitchen standard, WPC is applying the same collaboration and commitment to quality that ushered in the widespread adoption of the Qi standard for wireless charging for smartphones and other mobile devices -- now part of 4,500 certified products in use today. Current WPC members, including prominent manufacturers, are collaborating to develop the new Ki Cordless Kitchen standard.

The draft specification of the Ki Cordless Kitchen standard is currently available for WPC members to support the continued development of the Ki Cordless Kitchen ecosystem. For more information about the new standard, visit www.wirelesspowerconsortium.com/kitchen.

IFA Next 2019

Ki Cordless Kitchen will be on display in the WPC’s booth at IFA Next. Visit Hall 26, Stand 385 to learn more about how Ki Cordless Kitchen appliances will change the kitchen experience.

About the Wireless Power Consortium

Established in 2008, the Wireless Power Consortium is an open, collaborative standards development group of more than 570 company members around the globe. WPC’s members include Apple, ASUS, Belkin, Bosch, Canon, ConvenientPower, Dell, De’Longhi, Delphi, E.G.O., Google, Haier, Huawei, IKEA, Lenovo, LG, MediaTek, Mophie, NXP, Panasonic, Philips, Samsung, Sony, TDK, Verizon Wireless and Xiaomi.

These companies -- large and small, competitors and ecosystem partners, from all parts of the industry and all parts of the globe -- collaborate for a single purpose: to design and evolve the world’s most useful, safe and efficient standards for wireless power. This includes the Qi standard (up to 15W) for mobile devices and the Ki Cordless Kitchen standard (up to 2.2kW) for kitchen appliances. For more information, visit www.wirelesspowerconsortium.com.