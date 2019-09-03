Ørsted to Build Wind Farm in Nebraska

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ørsted’s U.S. onshore company, Lincoln Clean Energy (LCE), a leading developer of U.S. renewables, issued the Final Notice to Proceed on its Plum Creek wind facility in Wayne County, Nebraska. This follows the final investment decision from Ørsted’s Board of Directors.

The 230MW wind farm is expected to be operational in 2020 and will generate enough energy to power up to 100,000 homes annually. Upon issuance, LCE now has 670MW of wind facilities under construction across three states: Texas, Nebraska, and South Dakota.

LCE has entered into long-term power purchase agreements for the facility’s power with The J.M. Smucker Company, Vail Resorts, and Avery Dennison Corporation.

“We are happy to announce that the Plum Creek facility has reached this important milestone that keeps us on target to achieve commercial operation by 2020,” said Declan Flanagan, CEO of LCE. “Plum Creek is an excellent addition to the growing LCE portfolio and expands our geographic footprint in the attractive Southwest Power Pool (SPP) market, which serves the central United States.”

The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, bioenergy plants and provides energy products to its customers. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,300 people. Ørsted’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2018, the group’s revenue was DKK 76.9 billion (EUR 10.7 billion). For more information on Ørsted, visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.