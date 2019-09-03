Tailored Brands Enters Licensed Collaboration With the NFL

NFL fans can now customize their suits and sport coats with linings from their favorite football teams in any Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank store. (Photo: Business Wire)

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Men’s Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank, both subsidiaries of Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD), announced today a multi-year licensing agreement with the National Football League. Beginning this Thursday, September 5th, timed with the kick off of the 100th season of the National Football League, sports fans will be able to customize their suits and sport coats with linings from many of their favorite NFL teams by visiting any Men’s Wearhouse or Jos. A. Bank store throughout the US. The agreement is part of the Company’s long-term commitment to its customers to provide personalized products and services and an inspiring and seamless omni-channel shopping experience. At Men’s Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank stores, fans can express their personal style and loyalty to their team with an NFL-lined suit jacket or sport coat for weddings, special occasions or everyday work attire.

“We are both excited and very proud to offer NFL suit and sport coat linings to dedicated football fans. These new options underscore our continued investment in our custom clothing business, which represents the ultimate personalized experience for men’s clothing,” said Dinesh Lathi, president and chief executive officer of Tailored Brands.

"We are excited to work with Tailored Brands,” said Michelle Micone, Senior Vice President of Consumer Products of the National Football League, “and offer our fans something they’ve long been asking for through a licensing agreement with brands who continue to be recognized as the industry leaders in men’s custom clothing.”

The digitally printed linings will include styles featuring various NFL team logos. Men’s Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank customers can order a custom suit jacket and sport coat in-store and select their fabric, fit, and unique details including NFL-themed linings.

About Tailored Brands

As the leading specialty retailer of men's suits and largest men's formalwear provider in the U.S. and Canada, Tailored Brands helps men love the way they look for work and special occasions. We serve our customers through an expansive omni-channel network that includes over 1,400 locations in the U.S. and Canada as well as our branded e-commerce websites. Our brands include Men's Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, Joseph Abboud, Moores Clothing for Men and K&G.

For additional information on Tailored Brands, please visit the Company’s websites at www.tailoredbrands.com, www.menswearhouse.com, www.josbank.com, www.josephabboud.com, www.mooresclothing.com, and www.kgstores.com.