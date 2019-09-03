EyeSouth Establishes Presence in Louisiana Through Affiliation with Eyecare Associates and Scott D. Lanoux & MD & Associates

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EyeSouth Partners (“EyeSouth” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed an affiliation with Eyecare Associates, Outpatient Eye Surgery Center, Eye Laser Institute, and The Looking Glass (collectively, “Eyecare Associates”) and Scott D. Lanoux, MD & Associates and L&L Optical (collectively, “Lanoux & Associates” or together with Eyecare Associates, the “Practices”). The affiliations represent EyeSouth’s first in Louisiana which will be a strategic growth state for the Company in the future. EyeSouth is an eye care-focused management services organization committed to partnering with leading physicians to build a premier network of eye care services in the Southeast. EyeSouth’s affiliate network consists of approximately 85 doctors providing medical and surgical eye care services at approximately 55 locations throughout Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, Florida, Tennessee and Alabama.

Eyecare Associates is led by Dr. Ron Landry and functions with four total ophthalmologists including Dr. Ron Landry, Dr. Donald Cerise, Dr. William Perez, and Dr. Leni Sumich II and two optometrists, Dr. Terrell McGinn and Dr. Kevin Kasovich. Lanoux & Associates is led by two ophthalmologists, Dr. Scott Lanoux and Dr. Jay LaCour. Together, the Practices employ approximately 100 support staff across five clinical locations, including three clinical locations in Metairie and greater New Orleans, LA, and two satellite locations in Lafourche Parish. With the original founding dating back to 1979 and 1950 for Eyecare Associates and Lanoux & Associates, respectively, each practice is embedded in and committed to the local community, serving as the prominent provider of quality eye care services.

Dr. Landry commented on the partnership, “Having practiced in Metairie for over forty years, it was extremely important to find a partner who not only understood our values and culture, but a partner who is committed to help us better serve our patients, employees and local community. We are proud to have found EyeSouth and to join their network of high-quality practices.”

“We are very proud of what we have built at our practice and strongly believe EyeSouth’s model will allow us to continue growing and enhancing our medical and surgical specialty eye care services throughout greater New Orleans,” said Dr. Lanoux. “We have high aspirations for what we can collectively accomplish and offer to our patients.”

“We are extremely excited to expand into the state of Louisiana with top quality ophthalmology practices like Eyecare Associates and Lanoux & Associates,” said Eugene Gabianelli, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of EyeSouth Partners. “The cultural fit and alignment of clinical quality fit squarely with the EyeSouth vision. We look forward to building upon the growth and success each Practice has already achieved and are excited to partner with these well-respected and first-class clinicians.”

Eyecare Associates and Lanoux & Associates will continue to operate under their respective brands, with no changes to staff, physicians or locations. In addition, Dr. LaCour will join EyeSouth’s Physician Advisory Board in conjunction with the new partnership.

To learn more about a partnership with EyeSouth Partners, visit www.eyesouthpartners.com or contact Charlie Shreve, VP of Business Development & Strategy, charlie.shreve@eyesouthpartners.com.

About EyeSouth Partners

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, EyeSouth Partners (“EyeSouth”) is an eye care management services organization committed to partnering with leading physicians to build a premier network of eye care services in the Southeast. EyeSouth’s partner practices’ clinical mission is to provide high quality medical and surgical specialty eye care. EyeSouth supports its affiliated practices and physician partners with strategic guidance, administrative resources, operating expertise, and capital with an absolute focus on clinical quality and a patient-first culture. EyeSouth’s affiliate network consists of approximately 85 doctors providing medical and surgical eye care services at approximately 55 locations throughout Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, Florida, Tennessee and Alabama. EyeSouth is backed by Shore Capital Partners, a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on microcap healthcare and food & beverage investments. For more information about EyeSouth Partners, please visit: www.eyesouthpartners.com.

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on microcap healthcare and food & beverage investments. Shore supports management partners with capital, business development expertise, and industry knowledge to accelerate growth, fund acquisitions, and generate value to shareholders. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant growth potential, including organic and growth through industry consolidation. Shore has over $1 billion of equity capital under management through various investment vehicles. More information about Shore Capital Partners can be found at www.shorecp.com.