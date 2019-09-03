Intertek Approved by CTIA as Authorized Testing Lab for Cybersecurity Certification of IoT Devices

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, announces that two of its Connected World testing laboratories have been approved by CTIA, the voice of America’s wireless industry, as authorized testing labs (CATL’s) for the CTIA Cybersecurity Certification Test Plan for IoT Devices. With this approval, Intertek facilities in Lexington, Kentucky and Rockville, Maryland will be able to test and certify connected devices to CTIA’s specifications for cybersecurity.

The CTIA IoT Cybersecurity Certification Program is designed to help improve security for connected devices, protecting consumers and data while creating a more secure foundation for the IoT. To obtain cybersecurity certification, manufacturers and developers must submit a certification request to CTIA and indicate their chosen CATL, who will then test the product according to the CTIA test plan. Intertek experts in Lexington and Rockville will utilize state-of-the-art technology and years of experience to conduct technical assessments, prepare the test reports, and final submission to CTIA. Successful completion of all testing and reporting criteria will result in CTIA IoT Cybersecurity certification.

David Dennis, Vice President at Intertek said, “Intertek has been providing Total Quality Assurance solutions to the Connected World for years, and we are proud to help the industry bring in-demand products to consumers as the IoT continues to grow. We are so pleased to expand our partnership with CTIA and support their IoT Cybersecurity Certification Program as we help manufacturers and developers develop secure connected devices.”

For more than 30 years, Intertek’s EWA-Canada business has been a leader in cybersecurity, and with the recent addition of Acumen and NTA, Intertek now has over 150 cyber security experts in 5 sites across North America, Europe and Asia. Leveraging this heritage and our market leading position in Common Criteria and FIPS-140 standards, Intertek has developed compelling services in newer areas of cybersecurity, to meet the needs of clients from manufacturers of mobile devices and network equipment, to smart fridges and connected garage door openers, allowing them to seize the opportunities the IoT revolution brings. More: http://www.intertek.com/cybersecurity/ewa-canada/.

