Lightlife® and Harvey’s Partner to Bring Lightlife® Burger to Canadians Coast-To-Coast:

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Greenleaf Foods, SPC, the parent company of Lightlife Foods (“Lightlife®”), and Harvey’s Canada, today announced that the Lightlife® Burger will be available at all 292 Harvey’s restaurants across Canada. The new plant-based burger, which is prepared in Canada, becomes a feature menu item at Harvey’s, allowing Canadians to select the flame-grilled patty when customizing their burger.

The Lightlife Burger at Harvey’s is a 3.5-ounce patty made with 18 grams of plant-based protein. Unlike other plant-based burgers, the Lightlife Burger has no GMOs, soy or gluten and is made with fewer and more familiar ingredients—such as beets and pea protein—that Canadians can trust.

“Harvey’s has a long history—over 60 years—of proudly serving Canadians great-tasting burgers,” said Dave Colebrook, Chief Operating Officer of Harvey’s Canada. “Adding the Lightlife Burger to our menu reflects our commitment to quality, Canadian-made products and provides our guests with more access to healthy and delicious options to make their burger a beautiful thing.”

This partnership, born from Lightlife and Harvey’s shared Canadian heritage, provides guests more access to great-tasting plant-based foods. Now Canadians can enjoy the Lightlife Burger, just the way they like it, by ordering through the Harvey’s mobile app or in person at any Harvey's restaurant.

“Teaming up with Harvey’s, Canada’s beloved burger brand since 1959, is a proud moment for us. As two pioneers in our respective industries, we’re excited to introduce more Canadians to the delicious Lightlife Burger and plant-based eating,” said Dan Curtin, President and CEO of Greenleaf Foods. “The Lightlife Burger is everything you crave from a traditional beef burger but made of plants.”

To learn more about the Lightlife Burger at Harvey’s, visit harveys.ca or come into a Harvey’s today. To learn more about the Lightlife Burger, visit lightlife.com/en-ca.

About Greenleaf Foods, SPC

Greenleaf Foods, SPC is committed to shaping the future of plant-based foods. Established in 2018, the Company’s portfolio of leading plant-based protein brands includes Lightlife® and Field Roast Grain Meat Co.™. The Company is headquartered in Chicago, and is a wholly owned, independent subsidiary of Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

About Harvey’s

Harvey’s is an iconic Canadian restaurant chain that has been feeding Canadian families since 1959. Serving delicious flame-grilled burgers made with 100% Canadian beef and topped the way you want them, Harvey’s has been a staple in Canadian communities for 60 years!