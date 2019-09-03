Tiedemann Advisors – one of the largest independent U.S. Wealth Managers for high-net-worth clients - and Swiss-based Constantia Partners AG co-found Tiedemann Constantia and open new office in Zurich

NEW YORK & ZURICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tiedemann Advisors, one of the largest independent U.S. investment and wealth advisors for high-net-worth families, trusts, foundations, and endowments, and Constantia Partners AG, an independent Swiss capital consultancy firm, today announced they have co-founded Tiedemann Constantia, effective immediately. Through this agreement, Tiedemann Constantia will offer a unique set of investment and wealth management services to high-net-worth individuals, families, family offices and foundations on multiple continents.

Tiedemann Constantia in Zurich will be led by Robert Weeber, founder of Constantia Partners. Joining Weeber, will be a team of specialized private bankers from Credit Suisse’s UK International Ultra-High-Net-Worth unit, Pierre Bose, CIO, and Gareth Maher, Managing Director. While at Credit Suisse, Weeber, Bose and Maher managed over $7 billion in client assets, and will look to leverage their extensive international experience and central location in Zurich to service international and multi-national clients based in the U.S.

“We are delighted to start operations with Tiedemann Constantia in Switzerland and look forward to offering a fully-fledged suite of wealth management services to our clients out of Zurich. We see the EMEA region as an important growth market offering attractive investment opportunities for our clients,” said Weeber. “Given the interconnectedness of today’s markets, we were actively seeking a U.S. partner to complement our investment offering. Today’s alliance with Tiedemann better positions us to assist our current and future clients with their multi-jurisdictional wealth management needs.”

“The opening of our Zurich office represents another milestone in our strategy to become a leading and preeminent, privately owned global wealth management firm that serves high-net-worth families and family offices across the globe,” said Michael Tiedemann, Co-Founder and CEO of Tiedemann Advisors. “The trusted relationships that Robert and the Constantia team have developed over their tenure established them as the ideal partner for growing our network across the Atlantic and for broadening our investment capabilities to seek global opportunities. As an independent, privately owned firm, we look forward to creating customized solutions for our diverse client base and develop a lasting foundation for future growth and success.”

Complementing its existing trust jurisdictions, Tiedemann Constantia will have the ability to offer clients trust services through Tiedemann Trust Company, a U.S. state-chartered trust company located in the state of Delaware. The firm aims to attract the growing number of international assets moving to the U.S. as opposed to less-regulated locations in recent years. At the same time, Tiedemann Constantia will draw from Tiedemann’s deep-rooted impact investing offering to engage with a sophisticated European client base.

About Tiedemann Constantia

Tiedemann Constantia is an independent wealth management firm providing flexible portfolios and objective advice to high-net-worth individuals, families, family offices, trusts and foundations on multiple continents. Based in Switzerland, we offer the exclusive and careful attention our clients require. We are 100 percent privately owned, which allows us to be here for generations. To learn more, visit www.tiedemannconstantia.com.

About Tiedemann Advisors

Tiedemann Advisors is an independent investment and wealth advisor for high-net-worth individuals, families, trusts, foundations and endowments. Founded in 1999, Tiedemann has nine offices across the U.S. and provides trust services through Tiedemann Trust Company, a state-chartered trust company located in Wilmington, Delaware. Together, Tiedemann oversees approximately $21 billion in assets under advisement with over $2.4 billion in impact investments1. For more information go to www.tiedemannadvisors.com.

*Independent refers to investment advisors that are not affiliated with a broker dealer or bank.

1Assets under advisement and impact asset numbers are as of 07/2019.

Tiedemann Advisors and Tiedemann Constantia are investment advisors. Investors should consult with their financial, tax and legal advisors before investing in any investments or trust arrangements. The information is not intended to be, nor should it be construed or used as, investment, tax, accounting, legal or financial advice and is not a recommendation, or an offer to sell, or a solicitation of any offer to buy, an interest in any security, including an interest in any investment vehicle managed or advised by Tiedemann or its affiliates.

About Constantia Partners AG

Constantia Partners AG is a Swiss independent capital consultancy firm focused on bringing private capital together with private investment opportunities. We forge partnerships by connecting people, capital and know-how internationally. The firm operates at the intersection between private funds and private investments, helping family offices and ultra-high-net-worth individuals build a non-bank network to identify and capitalize upon unique investment opportunities.