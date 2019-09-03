Pitney Bowes and Baron Partner to Provide Businesses with Usable Real-Time Weather Risk Data

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing, finance and data, and Baron, a worldwide provider of critical weather intelligence, today announced a multi-year partnership to combine Baron’s location-specific weather APIs with Pitney Bowes’ comprehensive portfolio of business, geographic, and industry-specific data.

Together, the companies will work to create self-service data solutions delivering weather impact information at uniquely specified locations, tracking damaging events when and where they take place, and offering not just weather information, but enhanced weather data to insurance and property and casualty companies, underwriters, and shipping and logistics organizations.

“The Pitney Bowes and Baron partnership represents the perfect union between weather experts and data experts,” says Bob Guidotti, EVP and President, Pitney Bowes Software and Data. “Baron has been a longtime trusted source for real-time weather intelligence that their clients count on to assess weather-related risk. By combining Pitney Bowes’ robust address-centric data with Baron’s weather expertise, we will be able to provide unique solutions to the marketplace for companies looking to understand the impact before, during, and immediately following a damaging event.”

“We’re thrilled to bring our weather expertise to Pitney Bowes, the data experts,” said Glen Denny, President of Enterprise Solutions for Baron Services, Inc. “We’re entering the market together at a time when weather-related events are creating an even greater impact on organizations across verticals. The market has asked for more support in addressing natural events, and we’re confident that together we will create differentiated solutions that can address these market needs.”

To learn more about the partnership, visit https://www.pitneybowes.com/us/partner/software-solutions-partner-program/baron.html.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global technology company providing commerce solutions that power billions of transactions. Clients around the world, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on the accuracy and precision delivered by Pitney Bowes solutions, analytics, and APIs in the areas of ecommerce fulfillment, shipping and returns; cross-border ecommerce; office mailing and shipping; presort services; location data; customer information and engagement software; services; and financing. For nearly 100 years Pitney Bowes has been innovating and delivering technologies that remove the complexity of getting commerce transactions precisely right. For additional information, visit Pitney Bowes, the Craftsmen of Commerce, at www.pitneybowes.com.

About Baron:

Baron’s meteorological hardware, software and data are indispensable tools for organizations, businesses and individuals critically impacted by weather conditions. Baron’s world-class scientists are continuously inventing new and more effective ways to collect, interpret, package and display real-time, hyper-local meteorological information so that those who depend on the most precise weather intelligence for their safety and livelihood have access to professional decision-making solutions. Baron delivers critical weather intelligence when precision matters. Baron products are used in numerous industries such as automotive, transportation, aviation, insurance, marine, government and media. Over 226 million people have access to Baron weather intelligence through major media outlets in North America including major brands like CNN, AccuWeather, WeatherNation and The Weather Network. For more information, visit www.baronweather.com.

# # #