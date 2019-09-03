Digital Matrix Systems Establishes Strategic Alliance with Payfone to Help Companies in the Fight Against Fraud

ADDISON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digital Matrix Systems, Inc. (DMS), a leading risk management solution provider, announced today that it has entered a strategic alliance with Payfone, an award-winning digital identity authentication leader. The alliance supports the two companies’ common goal of helping leading companies prevent fraud while delivering an exceptional experience to their customers.

Companies that want to remain competitive and meet the demands of today’s consumers must provide safe, quick, and easy customer experiences across all channels. An instrumental piece of this puzzle is the ability to verify a customer’s identity in real time. This instant verification helps prevent fraud, which is a secure, win-win scenario for both the company and the consumer.

Payfone has injected trust into digital transactions via their modular Trust Platform™ and the Payfone Trust Score™. Trust Score measures the potential risk that is associated with a digital identity that is presented, so that companies can be confident that they know who their customers are. Through this alliance, DMS and Payfone clients will benefit from the companies’ joint commitment to minimize fraud and deliver an improved customer experience. Payfone is also a partner in the DMS TEST/DRIVE™ program, which enables clients to easily evaluate Payfone and determine if the company’s products will add value to their business.

“We believe that Trust is the new KPI which will reshuffle the Fortune 500,” said Rodger Desai, Founder and CEO of Payfone. “Companies who figure out how to trust more people online and transact with them quickly and conveniently are going to grow more rapidly than those who don’t. That’s what we deliver through our Trust Platform and award-winning Trust Score. We're excited to partner with Digital Matrix Systems to expand these capabilities even further.”

“We are thrilled to be working with Payfone to help bring their solutions to the attention of insurers and banks,” said Mark Dreux, Vice President of Business Development for Digital Matrix Systems. “DMS is continuously seeking solutions that are complementary to our product suite and will help our clients address fraud and other challenges. Payfone has both a great offering and a similar commitment to help clients deliver a positive customer experience, which makes the alliance between our companies a natural fit.”

About Payfone

Payfone’s award-winning Trust Platform™ and Trust Score™ bring trust to the digital economy by enabling businesses to instantly verify customers while thwarting fraud and cyberattacks in real-time; all within a privacy-first, zero-knowledge framework. Payfone serves 6 of the top 10 US financial institutions, and leading healthcare, insurance, technology and retail companies. Learn more at payfone.com and linkedin.com/company/payfone.

About Digital Matrix Systems, Inc.

Founded in 1982, DMS is an international risk management solution provider that helps clients leverage the power of data to make better-informed business decisions. Through an integrated product suite, DMS delivers secure access to consumer and commercial credit bureaus, as well as specialty data providers. As a reliable partner, DMS helps leading companies predict and manage risk in a variety of industries, including financial services, insurance, and brokerage services. The company provides data warehousing, advanced analytics, scoring models, and comprehensive consulting services, delivering strategic solutions tailored to each client’s business goals. For more information, visit dms.net.