EPC Partners with Solace Power to Incorporate Highly Efficient, Low Cost eGaN® FETs for Its Upcoming 250-Watt Wireless Power Platforms

EPC announces a collaboration with Solace Power, a leading wireless power, sense and data company, to enable 250-watt wireless power solutions designed for 5G, aerospace, automotive, medical, and industrial applications. Solace Power's intelligent wireless platform uses EPC's 200 V enhancement-mode gallium nitride (eGaN) power transistors. This modular platform shares the same Equus™ architecture and enables up to 250 Watts of transmitted power with superior six degrees of spatial freedom.

“We’re excited to collaborate with EPC to further push the limits of our capacitive wireless power platform and to deliver previously unachievable solutions with a higher power requirement,” said Solace Power CEO, Michael Gotlieb. “Solace focuses on delivering complete, modular systems which are pre-tested for CISPR/FCC compliance and optimized in-house for rapid development in real world applications. These new solutions solve the most important challenges for applications requiring 200 watts or more.”

For wireless power applications with higher power demands than traditional consumer devices, existing silicon-based transistors become inefficient. To address this limitation, Solace selected a 200 V gallium nitride-based power transistor from EPC for the 250 W solution.

“Wireless power is ready to be incorporated into our daily lives and the modular platform that Solace Power has developed, using highly efficient, low cost GaN transistors, will improve design cycle times and help new industries implement wireless power quickly and inexpensively,” commented Alex Lidow, CEO and co-founder of EPC.

EPC is the leader in enhancement mode gallium nitride based power management devices. EPC was the first to introduce enhancement-mode gallium-nitride-on-silicon (eGaN) FETs as power MOSFET replacements in applications such as DC-DC converters, wireless power transfer, envelope tracking, RF transmission, power inverters, remote sensing technology (LiDAR), and Class-D audio amplifiers with device performance many times greater than the best silicon power MOSFETs. EPC also has a growing portfolio of eGaN-based integrated circuits that provide even greater space, energy, and cost efficiency.

Visit our web site: www.epc-co.com

Solace Power is a leading developer of intelligent wireless power-based solutions featuring proximity sensing and data. Our patented Resonant Capacitive Coupled (RC²) technology provides industrial grade, decoupled power for a world of new, previously unachievable applications across automotive, defense, medical, industrial automation and telecom. Solace is proud to have won Boeing’s Silver Level Performance Excellence Award and Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50™/Companies-to-Watch.