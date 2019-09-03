Easterly Government Properties Acquires 169,585 SF EPA Regional Headquarters in Lenexa, Kansas

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA), a fully integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies, announced today that it has acquired a 169,585-square foot Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Regional Headquarters in Lenexa, Kansas (“EPA - Lenexa”).

EPA - Lenexa is a single tenant GSA-leased office building which serves as the Region 7 headquarters for the EPA. Originally constructed in 2007, the two-level office building, which is situated on a 30.5-acre parcel of land, underwent a large-scale renovation-to-suit for the EPA in 2012 whereby the facility received U.S. Green Building Council’s (USGBC) LEED® Gold for New Construction (version 2009) certification in April 2014. The building also received the LEED Platinum for Existing Buildings (version 2009) certification in February 2015. The Region 7 Office building was also awarded the ENERGY STAR® in 2014 and in 2016 with a score of 94. This modern facility is 100% occupied by the EPA under its original 15-year lease, which has a five-year renewal option, thus potentially carrying the term through October 2032.

“The Company is pleased to grow its LEED certified portfolio through the acquisition of this state-of-the-art facility,” said William C. Trimble, III, Easterly’s CEO. “Through this acquisition, our portfolio of 67 properties has now earned 19 LEED certifications. This is a number I am very proud of and look to grow in the years to come.”

The EPA is an independent agency of the United States federal government. While headquartered in Washington, DC, EPA also has ten regional offices strategically located throughout the country. Region 7 is responsible for leading the agency’s efforts in four states, including Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri, as well as nine Tribal Nations. The agency conducts environmental assessment, research, and education while enforcing national standards under a variety of environmental laws in consultation with state, tribal, and local governments. The agency also works with industries and all levels of government in a wide variety of voluntary pollution prevention programs and energy conservation efforts.

About Easterly Government Properties, Inc.

