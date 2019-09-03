Cloudleaf Initiates Expansion to Accelerate Growth

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cloudleaf, Inc., an emerging leader in digital visibility supply chain solutions, today announced an expansion of its field sales and service professional staff to expand coverage throughout the United States.

The expansion is in response to increasing enterprise interest in and adoption of the Cloudleaf Supply Chain Digital Visibility Platform, which brings unprecedented visibility, efficiency and responsiveness to supply chains in any industry.

Spearheading the expansion are three experienced supply-chain professionals who have recently joined the Cloudleaf team:

Michael Clarke, Vice President of Sales, based in Denver, CO. Mike comes to Cloudleaf from Oracle, where he served as Regional Sales Manager for Supply Chain, ERP and EPM. A former Sales Director at Gartner, he also served in senior sales positions at AMR Research and ECG Scanning and Medical Services. Mike is a graduate of St. Francis Xavier University.

Chris Senden, Vice President of Sales, based in Beaverton, OR. Having served as Director of Sales for LeanLogistics and its acquirer BluJay Solutions, Chris arrives at Cloudleaf from FourKites, Inc. He also served in senior sales positions at Panasonic Solutions Company, HighJump Software and Insight Distribution Software. Chris is a graduate of the University of Oregon.

Wafo Luc Tengueu, Senior Sales Director, based at Cloudleaf headquarters in Silicon Valley. A sales and customer-experience leader at Cisco Systems for nearly two decades, Luc arrives at Cloudleaf from VIMOC Technologies, where he served as Vice President of Sales and Business Development. Luc earned an MS from Politecnico di Torino and attended Stanford University.

Cloudleaf’s nationwide expansion is central to its mission to create the new industry standard for actionable visibility in enterprise supply chains. Cloudleaf’s rapid delivery of unprecedented levels of supply-chain visibility is resulting in higher revenues, lower material losses and enhanced reliability of operations for its enterprise customers.

“Enterprise leaders in industries ranging from pharmaceuticals to construction to consumer durables are increasing their reliance on the Cloudleaf Supply Chain Digital Visibility Platform to provide increased actionable visibility,” said Cloudleaf Chief Executive Officer Mahesh Veerina. “Enterprises have embarked on a multitrillion-dollar worldwide shift to supply chain digitization and Cloudleaf is spearheading much of it. With this coast-to-coast expansion, Cloudleaf professionals are now available to partner with our customers wherever they are located. We are extremely pleased to welcome Luc, Mike and Chris to the Cloudleaf team.”

About Cloudleaf

Cloudleaf’s mission is to create significant value across the end-to-end supply chain network by dramatically increasing visibility of product flow and condition. Cloudleaf customers leverage that improved visibility to increase revenues, reduce material losses and enhance the reliability of operations. Cloudleaf customers achieve improvements in supply chain visibility of as much as 5x; first-year return-on-investment of as much as 70x; and annualized value in the tens of millions of dollars.

The Cloudleaf Supply Chain Digital Visibility Platform is a powerful combination of IoT, AI/ML and advanced analytics that delivers comprehensive, real-time, end-to-end insights into supply chain operations -- from suppliers, through production and distribution, to customers. Processing billions of events per second, Cloudleaf technology creates a digital twin of the supply chain and enhances Operations and Integrated Business Planning systems with real-time delivery of diagnostic and predictive insights. These insights include location, environmental conditions (such as temperature, humidity and shock), utilization and anomaly detection.

See https://www.cloudleaf.com/about for additional company information.