Tikehau Capital and T&D Insurance Group Enter Into Strategic Partnership in Japan

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO), the alternative asset management and investment group, and T&D Insurance Group, a major Japanese insurance company, have agreed to enter into a business and capital alliance.

T&D Insurance Group is one of the largest life insurance groups in Japan in terms of market shares and operates three life insurance companies each deploying a unique business model with distinct target markets, sales channels and products. T&D Insurance Group also operates an asset management subsidiary, T&D Asset Management, focused on investment trust and investment advisory activities.

This agreement enables Tikehau Capital to enhance its presence in Japan, following the opening of its Tokyo office in spring 2019, and gain greater proximity to Japanese financial institutions, which have a growing interest in gaining exposure to European private markets. More specifically, Tikehau Capital will extend its client reach to Japanese pension investors, leveraging the know-how and network of T&D Asset Management with this type of client.

The partnership will focus on marketing Private Debt products managed by Tikehau Capital, and could potentially be extended to other asset classes in which the Group is active.

In order to strengthen this long-term strategic partnership, T&D Insurance Group1 have expressed their intention to become a shareholder of Tikehau Capital through the acquisition of outstanding Tikehau Capital shares.

Chikahiro Tsuboi, Representative Director and President of T&D Asset Management Co., Ltd. stated: “The European alternative asset management sector is benefiting from structural tailwinds and Tikehau Capital is ideally positioned to generate strong growth and create value for our clients in Japan. This partnership is a new step forward in the execution of our strategy and is fully aligned with our ambition to diversify our business portfolio as stated in our “Medium-Term Management Plan (FY2019-2021)” announced on June 3, 2019.”

Bruno de Pampelonne, Chairman of Tikehau Investment Management and Head of Asia stated: “We are proud to welcome T&D Asset Management as Tikehau Capital’s partner of choice to enhance our presence in Japan at a time when Japanese investors are looking to diversify their investments and demonstrate an appetite to invest in Europe.”

Tikehau Capital was advised by Nomura in the implementation of this partnership.

About Tikehau Capital :

Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment group with €23.4 bn of assets under management (as at 30 June 2019) and shareholders’ equity of €3.0 bn (as at 31 March 2019, including the amount of June 2019 capital increase). The Group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real estate, private equity and liquid strategies), including through its asset management subsidiaries, on behalf of institutional and private investors. Controlled by its managers, alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs more than 480 staff (as at 30 June 2019) in its Paris, London, Brussels, Madrid, Milan, New York, Seoul, Singapore and Tokyo offices.

Tikehau Capital is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP)

www.tikehaucapital.com

Disclaimer

This document is not an offer of securities for sale or investment advisory services. This document contains general information only and is not intended to represent general or specific investment advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results and targets are not guaranteed.

Certain statements and forecasted data are based on current expectations, current market and economic conditions, estimates, projections, opinions and beliefs of Tikehau Capital and/or its affiliates. Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements or in any of the case studies or forecasts. All references to Tikehau Capital’s advisory activities in the US or with respect to US persons relates to Tikehau Capital North America.

1 Via its subsidiary T&D United Capital Co., Ltd.