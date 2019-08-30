California American Water Signs Agreement to Purchase Bass Lake Water Company

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--California American Water has entered into an agreement to acquire Bass Lake Water Company’s potable water distribution system, which serves approximately 1,000 customer connections in the Bass Lake community.

Bass Lake is located approximately nine miles from Oakhurst, California, where California American Water is in the process of acquiring the Hillview Water Company. Hillview serves approximately 1,500 customer connections in the Madera County communities of Oakhurst, Coarsegold, and Raymond.

“When we agreed to sell we wanted to ensure the operations were handed over to an organization that could provide the same great level of service our customers have come to expect,” said Stephen Welch, President of Bass Lake Water Company. “We are confident that company is California American Water.”

“We are proud to be Bass Lake’s new water provider,” said California American Water President Rich Svindland. “We will bring a robust conservation program, a 24-hour call center and an assistance program for low-income customers as well as many other benefits.”

