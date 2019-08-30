Cincinnati Bell Partners With Oregon District on Smart City Solution

DAYTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cincinnati Bell is partnering with the Oregon District Business Association to implement a Smart City solution in the Oregon District. Cincinnati Bell is donating the upfront charges to deploy the Smart City solution over the next 2-3 months.

The Smart City solution includes the following:

Installing fiber to provide free public Wi-Fi in the Oregon District, as well as analytics and engagement software to support local businesses and drive economic development. Public Wi-Fi will extend on 5 th Street from Wayne Avenue to Patterson Boulevard.

Street from Wayne Avenue to Patterson Boulevard. Cameras that will be located throughout the business district, alleyways, and various parking lots to support law enforcement safety initiatives.

Links from the Wi-Fi portal that will facilitate donations to The Dayton Foundation, and the ability for users to easily contact legislators.

“ Cincinnati Bell is committed to supporting the City of Dayton and Oregon District Business Association,” said Jason Praeter, President and General Manager of Cincinnati Bell’s Entertainment and Communications business. “ As a lifelong Dayton resident currently residing in Bellbrook, I am especially proud that Cincinnati Bell is a part of this important project.”

“ We are so incredibly grateful for Cincinnati Bell’s generosity,” said Kyle Babirad, President of the Oregon District Business Association. “ The importance of connectivity within the Oregon District cannot be overstated. Cincinnati Bell’s work with us improves our ability to connect with each other and with the broader Dayton community.”

About Cincinnati Bell Inc.

With headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, and a local office in the Dayton area, Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB) delivers integrated communications solutions to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks including high-speed internet, video, voice and data. Cincinnati Bell provides service in areas of Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Hawaii. In addition, enterprise customers across the United States and Canada rely on CBTS and OnX Canada, wholly-owned subsidiaries, for efficient, scalable office communications systems and end-to-end IT solutions. For more information, please visit www.cincinnatibell.com. The information on the Company’s website is not incorporated by reference in this press release.